Aaryavir Sehwag's explosive 160 runs helped India U-19 secure a 70-run victory against UAE, effectively sealing their spot in the semi-finals of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 after a formidable total of 309/7.

India U-19 Secures Semi-Final Berth

Aaryavir Sehwag smashed a magnificent 160 off 168 deliveries as India Under-19 defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 70 runs to seal their place in the semi-finals of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Tuesday. After being asked to bat first, India posted a formidable 309/7 in their allotted 50 overs, riding on a 193-run partnership between Aaryavir Sehwag and VK Vineeth, who scored 67 off 69 deliveries.

Dominant Batting Performance

Sehwag anchored the Indian innings with an impressive knock of 160, hitting 17 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 95.24. Vineeth provided valuable support with 67 runs, including three fours and three sixes, as the duo put India in a commanding position. The pair came together after India lost captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, who scored 17 off 32 balls, with the team at 62/1 in 13.5 overs. Sehwag and Vineeth then stitched together a 193-run stand for the second wicket, taking India past the 250-run mark before Naseem Khan dismissed both batters.

Sehwag departed at 255 in the 44.2nd over, while Vineeth was dismissed at 276 in the 46.1st over. Naseem Khan was the pick of the UAE bowlers, claiming four wickets for 48 runs in his 10 overs. Hadayatullah Khan, Noorullah Ayobi and Ayaan Misbah picked up one wicket each. India added valuable runs in the final overs, with Yashbardhan Chauhan contributing 17 off 10 deliveries, Anvay Dravid scoring 12 off nine balls and Mohit Ulva remaining unbeaten on seven off two deliveries. India finished at 309/7, with 22 extras.

UAE Chase and Bowling Control

In reply, UAE were bowled out for 239 in 49.6 overs, falling 70 runs short of the target. Ahmed Khudadad was the top scorer for UAE with 74 off 74 balls, including six fours and three sixes. Noorullah Ayobi provided a late push with 39 off 25 deliveries, striking four sixes and a boundary. Captain Ayaan Misbah contributed 27 off 53 balls, while Yayin Rai scored 29 off 44 deliveries. However, UAE struggled to maintain the required scoring rate and lost wickets at regular intervals.

India's bowlers maintained control of the chase, with Ishan Sood leading the attack with four wickets for 37 runs in seven overs. Manal Chauhan also impressed, taking one wicket for 32 runs in his 10 overs, while Kavya Patel claimed one wicket for 37 runs. Aryan Savsani, Arjun Rajput, Mohit Ulva and Yashbardhan Chauhan also picked up a wicket each to help India bowl out UAE in the final over. India will now look to carry their winning momentum into the last four as they continue their campaign for the continental title.