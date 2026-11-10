Royal Desert Champions opener Phil Salt is rediscovering his passion for cricket at the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10. Despite recent injuries, Salt is enjoying his return to form, emphasizing the importance of rest and sleep during the tournament.

Phil Salt's Return to Form

Royal Desert Champions opener Phil Salt says his time out injured has given him a fresh enjoyment of cricket, and he is showing signs of his best form at the ongoing 2026 Abu Dhabi T10. Salt made 55 off 26 balls on Sunday, with six fours and two sixes, against Arabian Aces at Zayed Cricket Stadium. The Champions finished on 112 for 6, and Arabian Aces chased it down with six balls to spare to win by nine wickets, according to a press release.

Opening the batting, Salt held the innings together after Royal Desert Champions slipped to 24 for 3 inside three overs and then 58 for 5, with the English opener scoring the bulk of the team's runs. In reply, Player of the Match Paul Walter made an unbeaten 62 off 26 balls, with five fours and five sixes, and put on 103 for the first wicket with Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Salt felt the Champions were one partnership away from a stronger total, and credited the Aces bowlers for their discipline. “I just feel like we were one partnership short with the bat. They were a bit braver with their changes of pace and held their length at the top of the stumps,” he said.

Reflections on Injury and Recovery

Salt said the last few months had tested him, with two injuries arriving at the worst possible times. “I’ve been pretty unlucky over the last five or six months. I broke a finger five games into the IPL when I was playing really well. Then the quad tear happened mid-India series, and I played through it because I didn’t think it was that serious. It ended up being a lot bigger and kept me on the sidelines for longer than I’d have wanted,” he said.

He said the time away has changed how he feels about being back out in the middle. “At the moment I’m just happy to be playing again. I’ve probably found a bit of enjoyment that wasn’t there before I was injured, to be honest. Right now I’m taking it one day at a time, and I’m feeling pretty good,” Salt added.

Staying Fit for the T10

With 32 matches packed into 13 match days, games come thick and fast at this year’s Abu Dhabi T10, some under lights and some in the afternoon heat. Salt said the key to staying fresh is simple. “This sounds really basic, but sleep is my number one thing. I try to focus on getting more than eight hours. When I do that, I feel fresh all the time,” Salt said.

Salt won last season’s Abu Dhabi T10 title with UAE Bulls alongside close friend Tim David, who isn’t part of this year’s tournament, and he admitted he is missing the Australian. “Every year I get this time with him, so I’d pencilled it in. I’m disappointed, but hopefully I’ll see him soon,” he said. (ANI)

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