Aakash Chopra advocates for a Mumbai Indians squad overhaul, specifically suggesting the trade of Hardik Pandya and the release of underperforming fast bowler Trent Boult to strengthen the team's balance ahead of the upcoming IPL 2027 season.

Aakash Chopra's Analysis of Mumbai Indians Squad

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Mumbai Indians' (MI) squad overhaul ahead of the IPL 2027 season could begin with a potential trade involving Hardik Pandya, while backing the release of fast bowler Trent Boult following his underwhelming performance in the previous season. Speaking on JioStar's Game Plan, Chopra said MI had a well-balanced squad with experience and explosive players, leaving the franchise with little reason to make major changes if the previous season had gone according to plan.

However, he identified the possibility of trading Pandya as the key factor that could influence the team's decisions on player retentions and releases. "If everything had gone well last season, looking at their team, you feel like, 'Why change anything at all?' They have the balance, they have the experience, they have the explosiveness. So why change? Maybe they need an Indian spinner or an Indian fast bowler, which they will find. But that's all that they needed to do. But then the major talk of the town is the trade of Hardik Pandya. That is where it is going to start for MI in terms of their decision-making on retentions and releases because you don't usually find a player like that. But what if, in his place, you get two?" JioStar expert Chopra said.

Evaluating Player Releases

Chopra also backed the release of overseas fast bowler Trent Boult, citing his performance and salary, and said the Rs 12.5 crore amount spent on him could be utilised to bring in multiple players. "Five matches, two wickets, 11 and a half runs per over. That tells me that Trent Boult has to be released. 12.5 crore is a lot of money, and in exchange, you can get quite a few players, and many people won't even need to be released," he said.

On the possibility of Pandya leaving through a trade, Chopra clarified that the decision would not be a straightforward retention or release matter. He said MI would have to retain the all-rounder if they failed to secure suitable players in exchange. "Hardik Pandya will be a trade; it's not going to be a release or retention question. So, if, in exchange for him, you cannot find players, then you have to retain Hardik Pandya. There is no doubt about it," he added.

Potential Roster Adjustments

Chopra also indicated that MI could consider releasing Keshav Maharaj, pointing out that the franchise might not need both Maharaj and Mitchell Santner in its squad. "But with Trent Boult, I don't think there is any ambiguity; he has to be released. I can let go of Keshav Maharaj as well because they wouldn't want both Santner and Keshav. But, again, let's see if Hardik goes; who comes in his place," he said.

A few days back, Cricinfo reported that the five-time champions MI are set to trade Hardik to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in exchange for left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction. The report added that the trade is currently in the process of being finalised, with both franchises having submitted expressions of interest to the IPL. The next step is to obtain written consent from the two players, which is expected within the next 24 hours, following which the franchises will hold final negotiations before the deal is ratified by the IPL.

Hardik and Mumbai Indians held several discussions since the latter part of IPL 2026, after which the all-rounder informed the franchise of his desire to be released. MI subsequently explored potential trade options with almost all franchises, except Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The proposed trade would see Mumbai Indians strengthen their pace attack with Arshdeep, who could partner India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. MI finished ninth in IPL 2026 and are understood to be looking to reinforce their fast-bowling department ahead of the next season. The proposed trade, if finalised, would mark a significant change for both franchises, with Mumbai potentially bringing in a new captain and strengthening their pace attack, while Punjab Kings would add Hardik's all-round abilities to their squad. (ANI)