The Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, will enter the IPL 2026 with an aim of clinching their maiden triumph. The Capitals, alongside the Punjab Kings, remain one of the two original teams to have not won an IPL trophy since the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008.

The Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, will begin their quest for the maiden IPL triumph when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1. The Delhi-based franchise retained 17 players and bought 8 players during the IPL mini-auction in Dubai in December last year.

On that note, let’s take a look at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that will define Delhi Capitals’ campaign in the upcoming IPL season.