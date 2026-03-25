IPL 2026: Can Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals Break the Jinx This Season? SWOT Analysis
The Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, aim for their first IPL title in 2026. Strong spin and deep batting bolster them, but pace attack issues and an unsettled top order pose challenges. Here’s a look at the SWOT shaping their campaign.
DC Aim for the Maiden IPL Triumph
The Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, will enter the IPL 2026 with an aim of clinching their maiden triumph. The Capitals, alongside the Punjab Kings, remain one of the two original teams to have not won an IPL trophy since the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008.
The Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, will begin their quest for the maiden IPL triumph when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1. The Delhi-based franchise retained 17 players and bought 8 players during the IPL mini-auction in Dubai in December last year.
On that note, let’s take a look at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that will define Delhi Capitals’ campaign in the upcoming IPL season.
Strengths
One of the key strengths of the Delhi Capitals lies in its spin attack. With the experienced spinners, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, the team can control the middle overs, taking crucial wickets and building pressure on opposition batters, giving DC a strategic edge in both defending totals and restricting strong batting line-ups.
Another key strength is their batting line-up, with KL Rahul being a reliable top-order batter, and David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Viprag Nigam, and Ashutosh Sharma providing depth and firepower in the middle and lower order, allowing Delhi Capitals to chase challenging totals or accelerate in the death overs with flexibility and consistency.
Additionally, the acquisition of Pathum Nissanka adds international experience at the top order of the batting line-up, giving the Capitals to anchor the innings, rotate the strike efficiently, and provide stability alongside KL Rahul, strengthening the team’s consistency in setting or chasing challenging totals in IPL 2026.
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Weaknesses
One of the concerns for the Delhi Capitals is to finalise the top three batters in the line-up. With multiple stars, including Pathum Nissanka, Prithvi Shaw, and Abhishek Porel, there could be significant dilemmas that disrupt the team’s rhythm. The DC received a big setback as Ben Duckett withdrew from the IPL, leaving a gap in their top-order and middle-order options.
Another weakness lies in their pace of attack. The attack heavily relies on Mitchell Starc, who is unlikely to miss the initial phase of the tournament, as the Delhi Capitals are awaiting NOC from Cricket Australia due to workload management concerns. With Lungi Ngidi being a reliable pace bowling option, Starc’s expected absence could put additional pressure on domestic bowlers like T Natarajan and Mukesh Sharma.
Another issue for the Delhi Capitals is the lack of seasoned Indian seamers. T Natarajan and Mukesh Kumar haven’t played much at the international level, and while they have IPL experience, both have struggled in high-pressure situations, especially death overs, making the pace attack slightly vulnerable and increasing the reliance on Starc and Ngidi for early breakthroughs and control.
Opportunities
The upcoming IPL season is a big opportunity for skipper Axar Patel and head coach Hemant Badani to redefine the identity of the Delhi Capitals. With a mix of experienced international stars and domestic talent, DC can experiment with combinations, strengthen their top-order stability, and develop a more consistent pace-bowling unit.
This season serves as an opportunity for the talented domestic players, including Auqib Nabi Dar, Viprah Nigam, and Ashutosh Sharma, to showcase their skills on the big stage. Prithvi Shaw, who has been out of the Team India setup since 2022, can use this season to rediscover his form, rebuild confidence, and stake a claim with his impactful performance at the top order.
The Delhi Capitals can use the ‘Impact Player’ rule to bring in a tactical substitute, especially given the depth of overseas batters, including the likes of David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, and Pathum Nissanka, adjusting their strategy mid-match to strengthen batting or bowling as needed.
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Threats
Since 2022, the Delhi Capitals haven’t reached the playoffs, and the pressure to break this streak could weigh heavily on players in crucial matches. In the last IPL season, the Axar Patel-led side had a great start in the initial stage, but faltered in the latter stage of the tournament, which led to missing out on securing playoffs berth. Combined with strong competition from the Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians, any early losses could affect the team’s confidence.
Another key threat is their over-dependency on the overseas players. The likes of Mitchell Starc, David Miller, and Tristan Stubbs are reliable match-winners, but any injury, workload management issues, or early unavailability, which is likely to be the case with Starc, could disrupt the team balance.
Axar Patel’s captaincy will be under scrutiny throughout the IPL 2026 as fans and experts are expected him to lead the Delhi Capitals out of the recent playoff slump. Taking over leadership duties from Rishabh Pant, who moved to Lucknow Super Giants as captain in 2025, Patel will need to make tactical decisions, manage pressure situations, and inspire consistency across the squad.
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