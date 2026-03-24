Ahead of the IPL 2026, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been sold for a record $1.78 billion to a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group. This landmark takeover from United Spirits marks a new ownership era for the franchise, which also includes the WPL team. Aryaman Kumar Birla is set to take over as the new chairman of the franchise.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru has officially changed hands, with a powerful consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group completing a landmark takeover of the Bengaluru-based franchise for a whopping $1.78 billion on Tuesday, March 24.

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Following the RCB’s maiden IPL triumph last year, United Spirits, the Indian arm of Diageo, had put the franchise for sale by filing a disclosure and initiating a strategic review of its investment in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd, signalling a potential full or partial exit from the team.

RCB was initially owned by Vijay Mallya through United Spirits, which had acquired the franchise during the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008, before its ownership later passed under Diageo following its takeover of United Spirits. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (formerly known as Royal Challengers Bangalore) has evolved into one of the most valuable and widely followed franchises in the history of IPL, boasting a massive global fanbase and achieving its maiden title triumph in 2025.

Also Read: US Entrepreneur Kal Somani Buys Rajasthan Royals in $1.63Bn Deal Backed by Walmart and Ford Dynasties

Change of Ownership for RCB

Ahead of the IPL title defence, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has officially transitioned into a new ownership era after spending over a decade under Diageo’s control, marking the end of a long chapter in the franchise’s history. The sale of the franchise began in November 2025, when United Spirits decided to initiate a strategic review of its stake in Royal Challengers Pvt Ltd.

After months of intense negotiations and a competitive bidding process involving multiple global investors, a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, alongside Blackstone, The Times of India Group, and Bolt Ventures, emerged as the winner to secure the ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Aditya Birla Group was the first to make a decisive move in the bidding process, alongside partnering with American investor David Blitzer, before strengthening its position to acquire the ownership of the Bengaluru-based franchise by bringing in the Times of India (TOI) group and Blackstone, creating a consortium that outbid rival groups to clinch the landmark deal for the RCB.

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Aditya Birla Group-led consortium competed with a group led by Ranjan Pai, backed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Temasek, and another consortium involving EQT and Premji Invest, making it a fiercely contested bidding race for the ownership of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

For the first time in over a decade, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter the new season without the backing of Diageo-led United Spirits, ushering in a new chapter under the stewardship of the Aditya Birla-led consortium.

How Did Birla-Led Consortium Seal $1.78 Billion Deal for RCB Acquisition?

Aditya Birla Group, led by Kumar Mangalam Birla, and American investor David Blitzer were initially eyeing to acquire Rajasthan Royals, which was eventually sold to US Entrepreneur Kal Somani for $1.63 billion. However, they later shifted their focus to Royal Challengers Bengaluru after sensing a stronger commercial opportunity and higher brand value.

Birla Group and David Blitzer, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, later brought in the Times of India Group and Blackstone to increase financial and strategic strength, forming a powerful consortium. Shifting from the RR to RCB, the Aditya Birla-led consortium made it a three-way bidding contest with the rival group backed by KKR and Temasek, as well as another consortium involving EQT and Premji Invest.

Aryaman Kumar Birla, a former Rajasthan Royals player and Director of ABG, led the bid process, given his deep understanding of the game and experience within the cricketing ecosystem, which played a key role in shaping the consortium’s acquisition strategy for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Diageo-led United Spirits was aiming for a $2 billion sale of the RCB, but the final deal was sealed at $1.78 billion (INR 16,739 crore), making it the most expensive franchise transaction in the history of the Indian Premier League. Earlier, the Rajasthan Royals were acquired by US Entrepreneur Kal Somani for $1.63 billion (INR 15,332 Crore), highlighting the rapid surge in the franchise valuations and the growing investor appetite for teams in the cash-rich T20 league in the world.

Also Read: IPL 2026: How RCB Is Overhauling Safety at M Chinnaswamy Stadium After Stampede Tragedy?

The Ownership Structure of RCB

The Aditya Birla Group-led consortium has not only acquired the men’s team of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru but also the women’s team, which competes in the Women's Premier League, thereby securing the complete ownership across both marquee tournaments under a unified structure.

Under the new ownership structure, Aryanman Birla will serve as the chairman of the franchise, while the Times Internet chairman, Satyan Gajwani, will take on the role of vice chairman. The key consortium partners, including David Blitzer and Viral Patel playing strategic roles in shaping the future of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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Aryanman Vikram Birla appeared to be an ideal choice to lead the franchise as a chairman, as he played domestic cricket for Madhya Pradesh and IPL for the Rajasthan Royals, bringing both on-field insight and business acumen to the leadership of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While Blitzer brings global sports expertise, Viral adds financial strength to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin its quest for the title defence when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28.