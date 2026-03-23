Sunrisers Hyderabad enter IPL 2026 under Ishan Kishan’s interim captaincy. With Cummins sidelined, their batting depth shines, but bowling frailties and past collapses raise questions in this detailed SWOT analysis of SRH.

Ishan Kishan has taken charge of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as interim captain after Pat Cummins was sidelined with a back injury. The left-hand batter’s rise from losing his central contract to leading Jharkhand’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph and contributing to India’s T20 World Cup defense has been remarkable. Now, SRH look to bounce back from a poor 2025 season under his leadership.

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Strengths

SRH’s biggest asset remains their batting depth. Kishan, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Nitish Reddy and Aniket Verma form a formidable line-up. The fact that promising youngster Ravichandran Smaran struggles to break into the XI highlights the strength of their batting engine. Livingstone’s addition from the auction adds further firepower, though his batting position will be closely watched. Known for his explosive hitting, he often prefers settling in before accelerating, which could influence SRH’s middle-order dynamics.

Weaknesses in bowling attack

The absence of Cummins leaves SRH’s pace unit exposed. Eshan Malinga, Brydon Carse and Jaydev Unadkat must shoulder responsibility. Malinga’s off-cutter and Carse’s hit-the-deck style provide variety, while Unadkat’s experience offers stability. Wrist-spinner Zeeshan Ansari impressed last season but was let down by dropped catches. Left-arm wrist-spinners Shivang Kumar and Krains Fuletra add options, yet compared to rival franchises, SRH’s attack lacks bite.

Opportunities

This season offers SRH the chance to erase memories of 2025 and showcase their batting might. Their top order of Abhishek, Head and Kishan is complemented by a middle order capable of match-winning contributions. If the batting unit clicks consistently, SRH could establish themselves as one of the most dangerous sides in IPL 2026. Kishan’s captaincy also provides him with an opportunity to prove leadership credentials and cement his role as a central figure in the franchise’s future.

Threats

Despite their batting strength, SRH’s bowling remains a concern. Even if they post sizeable totals, the attack may struggle to defend them. Last season, opponents like Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians exploited SRH’s tendency to collapse under pressure. Such vulnerabilities could resurface if the bowling unit fails to deliver. Additionally, the absence of Cummins’ leadership in the early stages may leave gaps in tactical execution.

The strongest XI on paper features Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, and one of Eshan Malinga or Brydon Carse alongside Jaydev Unadkat. It is a line-up brimming with batting firepower but dependent on bowlers rising to the occasion.