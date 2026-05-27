The IPL eliminator between SRH and RR promises a fiery contest, spotlighting a pace battle between captains Pat Cummins and Jofra Archer. While batters will make headlines, the clash between these two world-class bowlers will be a key highlight.

Speed guns at Mullanpur could grab extra attention and need more batteries as the Indian Premier League (IPL) eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will have Pat Cummins and Jofra Archer, two of the world's best pacers, trying to outdo each other with their pace, accuracy and wicket-taking.

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The SRH opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, and RR's teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, would undoubtedly generate headlines at Mullanpur, but the Hyderabad skipper Cummins and his Royals' counterpart Archer will make sure that the bowlers get their well-deserved bit of attention.

Archer's stellar season

The sight of Archer steaming in at full speed, with a heavy gold chain around his neck, bowling to SRH's fiery batting line-up would be a must-watch. Archer is the third-highest wicket-taker this season with 21 scalps in 14 innings at an average of 21.71 and an economy rate of 8.76, and best figures of 3/17. The English bowling star has been exceptional in the powerplay, with 11 wickets at an average of 24.45 and an economy rate of 9.45. He has bowled a stunning 93 dot balls in this phase, where batters look to feast on batting-friendly field settings.

Cummins' all-round impact

Skipper Cummins, who returned to the competition after missing the first half due to injury, has taken eight wickets in seven innings at an average of 30.37 and an economy rate of 8.67, with a best score of 3/28. More than his bowling, his smart, astute captaincy, and on-field presence have helped a once-struggling SRH transform into an unstoppable all-round unit.

Head-to-head in knockouts

Both bowlers also possess solid T20 knockout numbers. Archer has 18 wickets in 13 T20 knockout matches at an average of 25.38 and an economy rate of 9.39, with best figures of 3/32. He has gone wicketless only once in a T20 knockout game, highlighting his ability to contribute in crunch situations. On the other hand, Cummins has 18 wickets in 16 outings at an average of 28.83 and an economy rate of 9.35, with best figures of 4/45.

Who will come out victorious in this battle of pacers, bringing the flavour of The Ashes to the IPL?

Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar.