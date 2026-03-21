The Lucknow Super Giants will enter the IPL 2026 with the sole aim of winning their maiden triumph. The Rishabh Pant-led LSG will begin their maiden IPL quest against the Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, April 1.

In the last IPL season, LSG had a disappointing campaign, finishing seventh in the league stage with six wins and eight losses, and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Ahead of the IPL 2026, the Lucknow franchise retained 17 players, including Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar through trade deals, and purchased six players at the auction, completing a 23-member squad.

On that note, let’s take a look at strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming IPL season.