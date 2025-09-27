Image Credit : Getty

The defending champions, Team India, continued to remain unbeaten in the Asia Cup 2025 as the Men in Blue pulled off a thrilling victory in the Super Over of the Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International on Friday, September 26.

After posting a total of 202/5, thanks to significant contributions from Abhishek Sharma (61), Tilak Varma (49*), Sanju Samson (39), and Axar Patel (21*), Team India failed to defend it as Pathum Nissanka’s brilliant century (107), a fine fifty by Kusal Perera (58), and Dasun Shanaka’s crucial 22-run innings forced the match into a Super Over.

India managed to clinch a Super Over victory as Arshdeep Singh restricted Sri Lanka to 2/2 before Suryakumar Yadav finished off the chase by scoring the required runs off the first ball by Wanindu Hasaranga.

As the Men in Blue clinched a thrilling Super Over victory over Sri Lanka, let’s take a look at the talking points from the win.