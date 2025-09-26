Abhishek Sharma shone in Asia Cup 2025, scoring his 3rd straight fifty vs Sri Lanka. His 61 saw him surpass Rizwan’s record for most runs in a T20 Asia Cup. He also became the first batter to cross 300 runs and hit 3 successive fifties in the event.

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has continued his run of form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 as he achieved a historic feat during the Men in Blue’s final Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 26.

Putting to bat first after skipper Suryakumar Yadav lost the toss, Team India lost an early wicket in vice-captain Shubman Gill for 4 at 15/1. Thereafter, Abhishek Sharma took control of India’s innings and anchored the batting with his aggressive approach, smashing boundaries at regular intervals and rotating the strike smartly in order to steady the Men in Blue’s ship.

The left-handed opener carried on his excellent form from the last five outings into the Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka, notching up his third consecutive fifty of the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup 2025, cementing his status as the tournament’s most consistent performer so far.

Abhishek Sharma creates Asia Cup history

Abhishek Sharma played an impressive knock of 61 off 31 balls, including 8 fours and 2 sixes, at an excellent strike rate of 196.77. With his impressive showing, the southpaw has surpassed former Mohammad Rizwan’s record of 281 runs in a single edition of the Asia Cup T20, setting a new benchmark for consistency and dominance at the top of the order.

Abhishek did not stop there as he carried on his innings and completed the 300-run mark, becoming the first batter to achieve this historic feat in a single edition of the Asia Cup T20, solidifying his place in tournament history.

Additionally, the 25-year-old became the first batter to score three successive fifties in the history of the Asia Cup T20, further highlighting his exceptional consistency and establishing himself as a standout performer in the tournament so far.

Abhishek Sharma has further consolidated his top spot in the leading run-getters of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, amassing 309 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 51.50 and an astounding strike rate of 204.63 in six matches. While the southpaw completed 300 runs, other batters are yet to complete 200 runs in the tournament, underscoring just how dominant Abhishek has been in the Asia Cup 2025 so far.

His best performance came in the Super 4 clash against Bangladesh, smashing 75 off 37 balls in the Men in Blue’s 41–run win, which secured their spot in the final on Sunday, September 28.

India set a 203-run target for Bangladesh

Meanwhile, Team India posted a total of 202/5 in 20 overs and set a challenging 203-run target for Sri Lanka to chase. Apart from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Axar Patel made vital contributions to India’s batting.

Tilak Varma played an unbeaten knock of 49 off 34 balls and formed a 66-run stand for the fifth wicket with Sanju Samson, who scored a quickfire 39 off 23, to help the Men in Blue lift from 92/3 after the fall of Suryakumar Yadav’s wicket to 158/4 until Samson’s dismissal by Dasun Shanaka. Then, Varma forged another crucial unbeaten 44-run stand for the sixth wicket with Axar Patel, who scored 21 off 15 balls, to take India past the 200-run mark.

Suryakumar Yadav (12), Hardik Pandya (2), and Shubman Gill (4), failed to make an impact with the bat, but the middle order’s resilience and Abhishek’s explosive start ensured that India posted a formidable total on the board.

For Sri Lanka, Skipper Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmanatha Chameera, and Wanindu Hasaranga picked a wicket each.