Image Credit : Getty

Team India and Pakistan are set for the third round of their clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, meeting in the much-anticipated final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. This will be the third face-off between two arch-rivals after having previously met in the group stage and Super 4 clashes of the tournament.

Team India was the first to qualify for the final after two successive Super 4 wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh, while Pakistan made it to the title clash after defeating Bangladesh in their final Super 4 match. For the first time in the history of the Asia Cup, the two arch-rivals will lock horns in the final.

As India and Pakistan gear up for the title clash, let’s take a look at five things to expect from the high-stakes final in Dubai.