Team India won their ninth Asia Cup by defeating Pakistan in 2025. Post-match, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue boycotted the presentation, refusing the trophy from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi amid ongoing off-field tensions.

Team India has boycotted the Asia Cup 2025 Final presentation ceremony, as the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue have refused to take the trophy from PCB Chairman and ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi after their victory over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. India clinched their record-extending ninth Asia Cup title with a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the high-stakes title clash.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chasing a 147-run target, Team India chased it down with two balls to spare in the final. Tilak Varma led the run chase as he played a crucial yet brilliant unbeaten knock of 69 off 53 balls, including 3 fours and 4 sixes. His 57-run stand for the fourth wicket with Sanju Samson (24) and then a 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube (33) helped India chase down the target. With just 1 run off 3 balls to win, Rinku Singh hit a winning run to take the team over the finish.

Just like batters, Indian bowlers did a fantastic job to bundle out Pakistan for 146 despite an 84-run opening stand between Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46). Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling attack with figures of 4/30 at an economy rate of 7.50 in his spell of overs, while Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel picked two wickets each.

India Boycott Presentation Ceremony

After India's win, the presentation ceremony was delayed for almost two hours as the Indian team was not willing to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi amid off-field tensions and lingering disputes between the BCCI and PCB, reflecting the strained relations following the tournament’s controversies. While Naqvi was standing on the stage, the Indian players were sitting on the ground, protesting the ceremony.

As Team India was clear about not accepting the medals and trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the ACC officials reportedly sent the trophy inside the Indian dressing. It was reported that the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) vice-president Khalid Al Zarooni was expected to hand over the trophy to India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, but it did not happen.

Scroll to load tweet…

After Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma collected their awards, India boycotted the trophy presentation ceremony and refused to accept the medals from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Presenter Simon Doull confirmed at the final presentation that India would not collect their awards.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation," Doull said.

Scroll to load tweet…

The controversy began from Men in Blue's refusal to shake hands with Pakistan and skipper Suryakumar Yadav dedicating India's group stage win over arch-rivals to the Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims and Indian Defence Forces for successful Operation Sindoor. Then, Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan stoked controversy for their controversial gestures, mocking the Indian Defence Forces.

Thereafter, BCCI and PCB lodged complaints with ICC. After the ICC match referee, Richie Richardson, convened the hearings, Rauf and Suryakumar were fined 30% match fee, while Farhan was let off with a warning.

India's mock trophy celebration

Though Team India boycotted the presentation ceremony, the celebration did not stop as the Men in Blue had a mock trophy presentation. After ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, ECB vice-president Khalid Al Zarooni, and other officials left the stage, Suryakumar Yadav and his boys had their own celebration on the ground itself.

In a video that went viral on social media, the Men in Blue assembled on a stage and skipper Suryakumar Yadav did a Rohit Sharma's famous walk during the T20 World Cup presentation last year. Since the trophy was taken inside India's dressing room, players mimicked a trophy presentation, turning their own mock ceremony into a spirited team celebration.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Team India and Pakistan locked horns three times in the Asia Cup 2025, and the Men in Blue emerged victorious in all three encounters, maintaining a perfect 3-0 record over their arch-rivals in the tournament. Earlier, India defeated Pakistan in the group stage and Super 4 clash before clashing once again in the final, where they sealed the title with a thrilling five-wicket victory, completing a dominant campaign over their long-time rivals.