Ishan Kishan has become the new No. 1 T20I batter in the latest ICC Men's Rankings, dethroning teammate Abhishek Sharma. Despite a poor recent series against Ireland, his sensational T20 World Cup 2026 performance provided a crucial 'points buffer' that propelled him to the top spot, a move celebrated by fans as a remarkable comeback.

Team India’s flamboyant left-handed batter, Ishan Kishan, became the new No.1 T20I batter in the world in the latest ICC Men’s Rankings, which were released on Wednesday, July 1. Ishan dethroned his Indian teammate Abhishek Sharma from the top spot, ending his 11-month stay at the summit.

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Ishan Kishan was part of the India squad in the recently concluded T20I series against Ireland and will return to action for the first T20I of the five-match series against England at Chester-Le-Street in Durham on Wednesday, July 1, where he will look to solidify his new position at the top of the batting charts.

Before the latest Men’s T20I rankings were released, Ishan Kishan was just 4 points (871) behind Abhishek Sharma (875) in the race for the top spot. The minor difference of seven rating points only now separates the two Indian teammates at the top of the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings. Now, Ishan leads the chart with 876 points, while Abhishek slipped to the second spot with 769 rating points.

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How Ishan Overtook Abhishek as No.1 Batter Despite Poor Ireland Series?

Though Ishan Kishan became the latest Indian batter to become the number 1 in the Men’s T20I rankings, the question arises as to how he achieved this feat despite a quiet outing against Ireland. In the T20I series against Ireland, Ishan registered scores of 1 and 12, totalling just 13 runs across the two matches.

Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, endured a contrasting series. After an explosive 19-ball effort in the first T20I, which was later adjusted from a fifty to 49, he suffered a golden duck in the second match. Despite Abhishek scoring more runs than Ishan in the Ireland T20I series, the former was ultimately overtaken by his national teammate.

Ishan’s elevation to the top of the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings was fueled by his sensational performance in the T20 World Cup 2026, where he aggregated 317 runs at a blistering strike rate of nearly 200. His standout performance against Pakistan, where he scored 77 off 40, resulted in his achieving his best career-high rating, which acted as a critical ‘points buffer’ that sustained his ranking even through his recent lean series in Belfast.

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Abhishek Sharma might’ve scored 49 off 20 balls in the first T20I against Ireland, but he was on the verge of losing the No.1 spot after he was dismissed for a golden duck in the second outing, which effectively ended his 11-month reign at the summit of the ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings.

The duck-out dismissal led to his drop of six rating points, which, when combined with the overall outcome of the series, proved decisive in his surrendering the top spot to his teammate. According to the ICC ranking algorithm, the performance of a player is evaluated over an extended period rather than a single series to reflect the shift in momentum in favor of Ishan Kishan.

‘What a Comeback!': Fans React to Ishan Kishan's Milestone

Ishan Kishan becoming the new No.1 batter in the latest Men’s T20I Rankings has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with the fans and cricket enthusiasts hailing his remarkable comeback, resilience, and consistency after a challenging phase in his international career.

Taking to his X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts lavished praise on the flamboyant left-handed batter for reclaiming the No.1 spot, praising his remarkable comeback, resilience, hard work, and fearless batting. Many described his rise as a well-deserved reward for his perseverance, while others hailed his heroics in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Several fans hailed it as one of the finest comeback stories in recent Indian cricket, saying Ishan Kishan had silenced his doubters and earned the World No.1 ranking through consistent performances, hard work, and resilience.

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Ishan Kishan made his comeback to the T20I setup on the back of his impressive showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was the highest run-getter with 517 runs at an average of 57.44 in 10 matches, while leading Jharkhand to their maiden triumph.

Then, Ishan carried on his form into the T20I series against New Zealand, where he aggregated 215 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 53.75 in three matches. In the T20 World Cup 2026, Ishan Kishan emerged as one of the standout performers for Team India, while playing a pivotal role in the Men in Blue’s title defence success.

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