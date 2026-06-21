Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been excluded from India’s ODI squad for the England tour, with selectors favouring younger players for 2027 World Cup plans. The inclusion of Axar Patel and Washington Sundar has sparked debate over Jadeja’s ODI future.

The veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was surprisingly excluded from the India squad for the upcoming ODI series against England, which will start on July 14 2026. The BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, picked a 15-member India ODI squad for the tour of England, heavily leaning on youth and dynamic, aggressive white-ball specialists.

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The three-match ODI series against England will take place after India’s upcoming T20I assignments against Ireland and England. Following the ODI series sweep against Afghanistan, with the Men in Blue sealing a commanding 3-0 clean sweep, the Ajit Agarkar-led side picked up a squad for the England ODIs.

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The ODI series against England is part of Team India’s preparation for the 2027 World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, and the selectors have apparently picked up the players who fit into the aggressive, multi-dimensional template required for sub-continental and pace-friendly overseas conditions alike.

Also Read: Virat Kohli returns for England ODIs, Hardik Pandya dropped from squad

Why was Jadeja Omitted from the India Squad for England ODIs?

While the veteran players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (subject to fitness) were included in a 15-member squad for the ODI series against England, Ravindra Jadeja’s exclusion from the squad came as a big surprise, as the veteran all-rounder has been an integral pillar of the team's white-ball setup for over a decade and played a crucial role in India's Champions Trophy triumph last year.

The 39-year-old was rested for the One-Off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Earlier, the chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that in white-ball cricket, they are currently exploring and assessing newer options with an eye on the 2027 World Cup conditions, though the door has not been permanently shut on the veteran all-rounder.

“With regards to one-day cricket, again with 15-16 months left to that World Cup, somewhere around there we want to obviously try and assess what our options are, particularly keeping in mind the conditions in South Africa and give a little bit of exposure to some of the newer guys,” Agarkar said during the squads announcement for the home series against Afghanistan.

In place of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, who returned to the ODI squad after the Afghanistan series due to workload management, and Washington Sundar have been preferred to provide the desired left-right spin-bowling all-rounder combinations.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan retained his place in the ODI after his comeback performance in the recently concluded series against Afghanistan, and Harshit Rana Gurnoor Brar were included in the 15-member roster, giving the pace attack formidable depth alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.

Is Indian Cricket Moving On From Jadeja in ODIs?

The exclusion of Ravindra Jadeja from the India squad for the series against England has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning whether this marks the end of his ODI career.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed mixed but intense reactions over Ravindra Jadeja’s exclusion, with many questioning the selection calls and the team’s direction. While some criticised the decision to pick a young over an experienced all-rounder like Jadeja, others suggested it could mark a transition phase in India’s ODI setup.

Several users felt the move signals the end of Jadeja’s ODI career, whereas a few acknowledged it as part of a broader shift towards building a younger core for future ICC events.

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Ravindra Jadeja was part of three ODI World Cups, 2015, 2019, and 2023, playing a key role as one of India’s most reliable all-rounders across multiple campaigns. In his ODI career, Jadeja has aggregated 2905 runs, including 13 fifties, at an average of 32.27 in 210 matches.

With the ball, the all-rounder picked up 232 wickets, including 7 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers, at an average of 36.54 and an economy rate of 4.88.

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