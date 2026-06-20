Team India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, has made it clear that for the 2027 World Cup, players will be selected only based on their performance. He has given a direct warning to spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is currently struggling with his form.

Lucknow (Jun 20): Team India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, has sent a very clear and important message about the team's selection process. He has made it clear that going forward, only players who perform consistently well will find a place in the squad. The Indian team is currently playing a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which is being seen as the start of their preparations for the ODI World Cup 2027. The selectors will be keeping a close eye on every single match, and a player's spot in the team will be decided purely on their performance.

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There is still no guarantee whether senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play in the 2027 World Cup. Amidst this, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has given a straight-up warning to one of the team's key players, signalling that he could be dropped if his performance doesn't improve.

Concerns over ,Kuldeep Yadav's, form

Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav's current form has become a matter of concern for the Indian team. In this context, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate made a significant statement about Kuldeep. He said that it is crucial for the chinaman spinner to get back in form immediately if he wants to keep his place in Team India.

After a poor performance in the IPL, Kuldeep was not selected for the T20 squad for the tours of Ireland and England. Now, speaking before the third ODI against Afghanistan, ten Doeschate said, "He bowled pretty well in the last match. But he hasn't played continuous cricket for a while, not even in the Test matches. There's no major worry at the moment, but he needs to make a strong comeback." Kuldeep, who was left out of the first match in Dharmashala, played in the second match in Lucknow but failed to pick up a single wicket.

'Spinners need to innovate!'

The coach continued, "We always want to have a mystery spinner in the team. But looking at the way cricket is changing and how batters are facing spin bowling, spinners need to keep trying new things from time to time. This applies to Kuldeep and other spinners as well. The team's spin coach, Sairaj Bahutule, needs to work with the players on this. Right now, there is intense competition for every spot in the team. Selections are always made keeping specific roles and team balance in mind."

"I have no doubt about Kuldeep's talent. But there are many players in the race for a spot in the team. We need to encourage him to perform consistently," ten Doeschate added.