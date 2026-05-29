The Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the much-anticipated IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, May 29.

The GT lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala, while RR defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator in Mullanpur. The GT and RR will lock horns for the third time in the ongoing IPL season, having previously faced off twice in the league stage, where both sides won against each other.

On that note, let’s take a look at key player battles that could define the outcome of the blockbuster clash.