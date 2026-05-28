SRH pacer Sakib Hussain shared a heartwarming story of teammate Ishan Kishan gifting him six pairs of professional cricket shoes after noticing recurring ankle injuries caused by poor-quality footwear. Hussain, from a humble background, said this support, along with his mother’s sacrifices, fueled his IPL 2026 debut success.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Sakib Hussain revealed his teammate and flamboyant batter Ishan Kishan’s heartwarming support after learning of his financial struggles. Hussain played his debut IPL season this year, where he was one of the key pacers, alongside Eshan Malinga and captain Pat Cummins.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Bihar pacer was acquired by the SRH franchise for INR 30 lakh as an uncapped player at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December last year. He was earlier part of the KKR squad in the IPL 2024, but didn’t get a single game before he went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction, where he registered at a base price of INR 30 Lakh as an uncapped player.

Sakib Hussain’s performance in domestic cricket, especially in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Ranji Trophy, earned him his second IPL contract from the Sunrisers Hyderabad, marking his breakthrough as one of the most promising young fast bowlers in the tournament.

Also Read: SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Praful Hinge's Send-Off to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sparks Online Criticism (WATCH)

How Did Ishan Kishan Help Sakib Hussain?

There is an old saying that ‘a true leader is defined by how they lift those around them,’ and Ishan Kishan proved this through his mentor-like support for Sakib Hussain. When Ishan noticed the young pacer struggling with recurring ankle injury, he discovered the root cause. Bihar pacer was forced to play in low-quality, inexpensive footwear that lacked the proper grip and support needed for high-intensity bowling.

Realising that Sakib couldn’t afford expensive shoes because of financial constraints, the southpaw himself offered to help by gifting him six pairs of shoes. Speaking in an interview with ESPN Crincinfo, the 21-year-old revealed that Ishan asked him for his preferred brand, and after learning that Sakib favoured Adidas Adipower spikes, Kishan personally purchased six to seven pairs for him.

“I have six pairs of shoes. I got them from Ishan. I mean, Ishan told me that he will get me a pair of spikes. He asked me what I was wearing. I said Adidas Adipower. He said okay, I will get it for you,” Sakib Hussain.

“So, I got them from Ishan. I thought about shoes. I mean, I couldn't even imagine how much expensive shoes I would be able to wear," he added.

Ishan Kishan’s kind gesture served as a significant morale booster for the young pacer, highlighting the camaraderie and support within the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. Since the professional cricket shoes with spikes are expensive, Sakib couldn’t afford them as he comes from a humble family background, with his father working as a farmer and a daily wage labourer.

Hailing from Gopalganj, Sakib Hussain has navigated a challenging path to professional cricket, often relying on the support of those who recognised his potential early on.

A Mother’s Sacrifice, A Son’s Resolve

Further speaking on wearing expensive professional shoes, Sakib Hussain couldn’t imagine owning spikes worth thousands during his early cricketing days. He also emotionally recalled days when his mother arranged money for his first proper pair, motivating him to earn respect for his team and help SRH reach the IPL final.

“How could I wear 12,000 rupees shoes and 15,000 rupees shoes at that time? You don't get shoes worth 200-300 rupees on the side of the road. So, when I started wearing those shoes, my legs were shivering. I was bowling without spikes,” Sakib said.

“My legs were shivering. So, I told my mom that I wanted shoes. I couldn't bowl without shoes. She said, " ‘It's okay’. Take whatever you want. She gave me the money. I was 16-17 years old. That's it, sir. When I came to IPL, I thought that I should have respect for my team,” he added.

Ishan Kishan’s kind gesture and his mother’s sacrifice paid off as Sakib Hussain made his dream IPL debut, picking four wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donavan Ferreira, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi to register figures of 4/24 at an economy rate of 6.00 in his spell of four overs.

In his maiden IPL debut season, Sakib Hussain picked 15 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 26.46 and an economy rate of 9.45 in 11 matches.

Also Read: SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Records Galore for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During His 97-Run Blitz