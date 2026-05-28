GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel praises Jason Holder as a key auction pick for his all-round skills. Patel also backs Rashid Khan despite a challenging season, highlighting his importance to the team ahead of the Qualifier 2 clash with RR.

Gujarat Titans (GT) assistant coach Parthiv Patel has lauded West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder for his consistent performances in the ongoing IPL season, saying the franchise had specifically targeted him during the auction due to his all-round abilities and experience in T20 leagues. Holder, who was picked up by Gujarat for Rs 7 crore in the previous auction, has delivered in crucial stages this season. In nine matches, he has scored 58 runs and taken 15 wickets at an impressive average of 16.46 and an economy rate of 7.63, including a four-wicket haul.

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Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Patel said Holder was always part of the franchise's long-term plans. "Even before the IPL auction last year, we had planned that Jason Holder would be our main pick. We know that in the last 1.5 years, Jason Holder has been in good form in the T20 and other leagues across the world. He brings experience as well. It is very important for a team combination, and if you have a player who can bowl in the powerplay as well as in the middle overs, and he can bat as well. After that decision, a lot of things changed for us, and we are glad that Jason Holder has performed in this way," Patel said.

GT backs star spinner Rashid Khan

Assistant coach Patel has also backed star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, saying the franchise has full trust in his abilities despite a challenging season following recovery from injury. In the ongoing IPL season, the Afghan spinner has taken 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 23.47 and an economy rate of 8.77, including one four-wicket haul.

"Rashid doesn't need any kind of introduction. He is a kind of bowler. We know he has had a tough season, as you said, because he was coming out of an injury. But after that, he has recovered well. He has been bowling brilliantly. He has been working really hard. In fact, even today, he is here at the training," Patel said. He added that Rashid's hunger to perform in pressure situations makes him a vital asset for the team. "We know the kind of bowler he is and how hungry he is to contribute. He always wants to be in the action; he always wants those difficult situations, and that is the reason why he has been bowling well. As I said, there is no question of Rashid's skill level at all. We have full trust in him, and that is the reason why he is still part of the Gujarat Titans set-up since the inception," he added.

Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR) thrashed Sunrisers Hyderbad by 47 runs in the Eliminator clash and qualified for the second qualifier, where they will face Gujarat Titans for a spot in the IPL 2026 final, where the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are already waiting. (ANI)