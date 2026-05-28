Gujarat Titans' Assistant Coach Parthiv Patel praises RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of their IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash. Patel revealed GT has studied the batter's videos and has specific plans to get him out early in the match.

Gujarat Titans' (GT) Assistant Coach Parthiv Patel praised Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his impressive form ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2, while making it clear that GT are preparing specific strategies to counter him. Patel said GT have closely studied videos of the young batter and, like other teams, is focused on dismissing him early in the match. However, he kept the exact plans under wraps, saying their execution on the field would determine the outcome. Gujarat Titans will battle Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier two on Friday for a spot in the final against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Patel was speaking to the reporters on the eve of GT's clash against RR in New Chandigarh.

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GT's Strategy to Counter Sooryavanshi

"I am feeling good about the way he is batting. Hopefully, we will try to take him out early in the game. As all the teams are planning, we have seen the videos. Hopefully, we will be able to execute our plan. But what it is, we will be able to tell you when we are on the ground," Patel told the reporters.

"He has been a phenomenal talent, just the way he has been playing. It's great to see. From the opposition's point of view, we hope that he doesn't get going tomorrow," Patel added.

Sooryavanshi's Sensational Form

In this season, Sooryavanshi has been in sensational form, smashing 680 runs in 15 innings at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 242.85, including a century and four fifties, with a best score of 103. He has smashed 55 fours and 65 sixes in 280 balls faced. (ANI)