IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: 6 Records RR Star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Can Shatter in Clash vs GT
RR’s 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is closing in on multiple IPL records ahead of Qualifier 2, including the fastest 1000 IPL runs, quickest 100 sixes, and becoming the first uncapped player to score 700 runs in a season.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi On The Verge of Another Record-Breaking Spree
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has been in phenomenal form, setting a benchmark for power-hitting in the ongoing IPL 2026. The 15-year-old had a record-breaking outing in the Eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, playing a blistering knock of 97 off 29 balls, including 12 sixes and 5 fours, at an astonishing strike rate of 334.48.
Playing his maiden IPL Playoff series, Sooryavanshi has already established himself as one of the tournament's most destructive batters. The 15-year-old already shattered multiple records during his 97-run knock in the Eliminator, including the most sixes in a single IPL season.
As the Rajasthan Royals face the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is poised to shatter more records
1. Quickest to 1000 IPL Runs
The young batting sensation is on the verge of unlocking yet another historic milestone in his second IPL season. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already amassed 932 runs, including two centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 42.36 and an astonishing strike rate of 231.84 in just 22 matches.
Sooryavanshi is 68 runs away from not only completing 1000 IPL runs but also becoming the fastest Indian batter to achieve this milestone, surpassing Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharan’s record of 25 matches. He could also overtake Andre Russell’s record of 545 balls to reach the 1000-run mark, as he currently sits well within reach of rewriting this specific record for explosive efficiency.
Additionally, the 15-year-old could also become the first batter in IPL history to complete 1000 runs with a strike rate of over 200, a testament to his unparalleled ability to dominate bowling attacks from the very first ball.
Also Read: IPL 2026: GT's Parthiv Patel praises RR's Sooryavanshi, plans early dismissal
2. Fastest to 100 IPL Sixes
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been setting a benchmark for power-hitting throughout the 2026 campaign, having seamlessly cleared the ropes, irrespective of the opposition or venue. Across 22 IPL matches, the 15-year-old has already smashed 89 sixes, including a record-breaking 65 sixes in the ongoing season of the tournament.
Sooryavanshi is just 11 sixes away from becoming the youngest and fastest to complete 100 maximums in the IPL. Currently, the record for the fastest sixes is held by Chris Gayle in terms of number of innings (37) and Andre Russell in terms of number of balls (657), and Sooryavanshi is well-positioned to potentially shatter both, cementing his legacy as the most prolific boundary-hitter the tournament has ever witnessed.
With 89 IPL sixes already in his pocket, Sooryavanshi is placed to rewrite the record books, needing just 11 maximums to emerge as the youngest and fastest to reach the century mark in the tournament's history.
3. First Uncapped Player to 700 Runs in an IPL Season
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been enjoying the best season in his IPL career, firmly establishing himself as the standout performer for the Rajasthan Royals. The 15-year-old has already amassed 680 runs, including a century and four fifties, at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 242.85 in 15 matches
Sooryavanshi is just 20 runs away from becoming the first uncapped player to complete 700 runs in an IPL season. Having already achieved the feat of becoming the first player to reach 600 runs with a strike rate of 200 and above in an IPL season, he is now poised to set a new standard for dominance by an uncapped player.
With a strike rate already over 230, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could become the first player in IPL history to finish an entire season with over 700 runs at a strike rate exceeding 200, further distancing himself from any other batter in the league’s history regarding sheer scoring efficiency.
4. First to 500 Powerplay Runs in an IPL Season
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has often been known as a powerplay dominator, leveraging his blistering hand speed and fearless approach to put opposition bowlers under immediate pressure. During the IPL 2026 Eliminator against the SRH, Sooryavanshi scored 60 runs in the first six overs to surpass David Warner’s record of 467 powerplay runs in a single season.
With 490 runs in the powerplay in IPL 2026, the 25-year-old needed just 10 more runs in the Qualifier 2 against the GT to become the first batter in the history of the league to reach the 500-run mark within the powerplay phase alone.
Out of 680 runs in the ongoing IPL season, Sooryavanshi has accumulated approximately 72.06% of his total runs during the powerplay phase, underlining his pivotal role as an aggressive opener who consistently sets the tone for the Rajasthan Royals.
Also Read: "Leave Royals, Join Mumbai" – Ambati Rayudu Advises Yashasvi Jaiswal To Shine Away From Vaibhav’s Shadow
5. First to 400 Runs Via Sixes in an IPL Season
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has sent shivers down the spines of the bowlers with his six-hitting spree, which has seen him accumulate a staggering number of runs strictly from boundaries, clearing the rope. With a record 65 sixes, Sooryavanshi has aggregated 390 runs in the ongoing IPL season.
With a couple of sixes more, the 15-year-old could become the first player in IPL history to surpass 400 runs scored exclusively through maximums in a single season, further cementing his status as the most destructive power-hitter the tournament has ever produced.
Overall, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has accumulated 534 runs through 89 sixes in his IPL career, a testament to his unmatched ability to dominate bowling attacks by clearing the boundary at will.
6. First to 10 Innings with 200+ SR in an IPL Season
Batting at a strike rate of over 200 is not every batter’s cup of tea, yet Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made it look routine throughout the 2026 campaign. Following his 97-run knock at a strike rate of 334, Sooryavanshi has shattered Andre Russell’s record of eight innings with a 200+ strike rate in a single season.
Having already achieved this remarkable feat in nine innings, the 15-year-old is now poised to become the first player in the history of the league to record 10 such innings in a single season, distancing himself from any other batter in the league's history in terms of consistent, high-impact offensive output.
Overall, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already logged 13 innings with a strike rate of 200 and above in his IPL career, a record that highlights his sustained and unmatched capacity for high-impact scoring throughout his time in the league.
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