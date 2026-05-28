The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has been in phenomenal form, setting a benchmark for power-hitting in the ongoing IPL 2026. The 15-year-old had a record-breaking outing in the Eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, playing a blistering knock of 97 off 29 balls, including 12 sixes and 5 fours, at an astonishing strike rate of 334.48.

Playing his maiden IPL Playoff series, Sooryavanshi has already established himself as one of the tournament's most destructive batters. The 15-year-old already shattered multiple records during his 97-run knock in the Eliminator, including the most sixes in a single IPL season.

As the Rajasthan Royals face the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is poised to shatter more records