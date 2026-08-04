Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam lauded the state's athletes for their performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, saying they made Haryana 'golden'. India secured 39 medals, with many contributed by Haryana's boxers.

Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam hailed the performance of Haryana athletes at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2026, saying that their performances turned the state 'golden'.

India concluded a memorable Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals -- 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze -- to finish fourth in the overall standings.

A lot of Haryana athletes, particularly in boxing, secured medals for India, including Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghangas, Sachin Siwach, Sharmila Dhankar, Jaismine Lamboria etc.

'Haryana Will Become a Mine of Players'

Speaking to ANI, Gaurav said that the performances of Haryana athletes turned the state 'golden' and right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to the citizens of India are proud of them. He also said that in the coming years, Haryana will be the 'mine of athletes'.

"It is a historical moment. The way Haryana's athletes have returned after hoisting India's tricolour across the world, the whole of India is proud of them. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, every Indian is proud of these players and there is an atmosphere of joy in the country," said Gaurav.

"The way our Haryana athletes have performed, they have made Haryana 'golden'.I express my deep gratitude to them. In the coming times, Haryana itself will become the 'mine' of players; we have full confidence about it," he signed off.

Road to Amdavad 2030

India officially began its journey towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad as the Commonwealth Games Flag was ceremonially handed over during a spectacular Closing Ceremony that celebrated the conclusion of Glasgow 2026 and looked ahead to the historic centenary edition of the Games. (ANI)