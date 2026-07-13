Richa Ghosh's father, Manabendra Ghosh, expressed immense pride after India's historic 270-run Test win over England at Lord's. He said the 'whole nation is proud' and called playing at the iconic venue a dream come true for the team.

Following Team India's historic 270-run victory over England in the first-ever women's Test match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, Indian wicketkeeper/batter Richa Ghosh's father, Manabendra Ghosh, said that the "whole nation is proud of these girls". He expressed hope that the players continue achieving success and highlighted the significance of playing at the iconic venue, calling it a dream come true for the team. "It shows the confidence she brings to her game; we know she possesses that quality. These girls from the Indian Women's Cricket Team make us feel so proud, and we want them to keep doing that, to continue making us proud in the future as well. The whole nation is proud now. Playing at a venue like Lord's is something people dream of; our girls are living that dream today. What could be greater than that?" Manabendra Ghosh told ANI.

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India's Commanding Victory at Lord's

India capped a historic occasion at Lord's with a commanding victory over England in the one-off Women's Test, producing a clinical all-round performance to underline their dominance in red-ball cricket. After waiting 142 years to host its first Women's Test, the iconic venue witnessed a memorable milestone as India Women defeated England Women by 270 runs on Monday.

Key Performances Seal the Win

The foundation for India's triumph was laid by Yastika Bhatia, who etched her name into the history books by becoming the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's. Her superb knock powered India to 341/7 declared in the second innings, stretching their overall lead to 456 after taking a first-innings advantage of 115 runs. Smriti Mandhana also contributed with another half-century (70), while Richa Ghosh added an unbeaten fifty (50*) to keep England under pressure throughout the match. (ANI)