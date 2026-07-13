Punjab FC has appointed 57-year-old Greek tactician Pavlos Dermitzakis as their new Head Coach on a two-year deal. He joins from Panionios F.C. and brings over two decades of coaching experience across various Greek football divisions.

Punjab FC have announced the appointment of Greek tactician Pavlos Dermitzakis as the club's new Head Coach ahead of the 2026-27 season. The 57-year-old joins the Shers from Greek Super League 2 side Panionios F.C on a two-year contract, bringing with him over two decades of coaching experience across the Greek football pyramid, including the country's top division, according to a press release.

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An Experienced Managerial Career

A highly experienced manager, Dermitzakis began his coaching career with Ergotelis in the 2002-03 season in the fourth tier of Greek football. He joined Atsalenios in the next season, gaining them promotion to the third division and continued for four seasons at the club. He maintained an unbeaten home record with the Heraklion-based club in the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons. He joined GS Diagoras 1905 in the next season, achieving promotion to Beta Ethniki, the second tier of Greek football, with an unbeaten home record. He has also served as the Head Coach of Greek Super League Clubs Panthrakikos, PAOK, Asteras Tripolis and OFI Crete.

Dermitzakis was appointed as the Manager of second division side Veria 1960, and under his guidance, the club won back-to-back titles in the North group of the division in 2020-21 and 2021-22. After joining Panserraikos FC in 2022, he led the return of the club to the Greek Super League after a 12-year absence.

Distinguished Playing Career

Before embarking on his managerial career, Dermitzakis enjoyed a distinguished playing career as a forward spanning 15 years, playing his entire career in Greece, starting with his hometown club Kavala FC. He made more than 500 professional appearances, scoring over 200 goals, and represented PAOK, Athinaikos, Kalamata, Panegialios, E.A Rethimniakou, Anagennisi Karditsa, Atromitos and Ergotelis.

A Vision for the Future

Speaking after taking charge of Punjab FC, Dermitzakis said, as per the release: "What attracted me most was the vision of the club. Punjab FC is not just focused on results today, but on building something that can be successful for many years. The emphasis on developing young Indian players, combined with the ambition to compete at the highest level, made this a very exciting opportunity. I believe my experience of building competitive teams and helping players improve fits well with the direction the club is taking. I am excited to get started with the team." (ANI)