Eight Indian boxers, including five women, have advanced to the finals of the Asian U-23 Boxing Championships in Jakarta. Three men also secured their final berths. Additionally, seven Indian pugilists have secured bronze medals at the event.

India continued their strong showing at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships with eight boxers advancing to the finals across men's and women's U-23 categories, while seven boxers secured bronze medals after semifinal finishes in Jakarta, according to a press release.

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8 Indian Boxers Storm into U-23 Finals

U-23 Women's Category

In the U-23 Women's category, five Indian boxers progressed to the finals. Nisha (54kg) defeated Hyeju Lee (KOR) by RSC in Round 1, while Nikita Chand (60kg) registered an RSC win in Round 1 against Sarii Kokufu (JPN). Kajal (65kg) secured an RSC victory in Round 2 over Gulzina Melsvek (KGZ). In the higher weights, Muskan (75kg) won 5:0 against Toirova Oysha (UZB), and Priyanka (+80kg) recorded a dominant 5:0 win over Panar Seiitkhankyzy (KAZ).

U-23 Men's Category

In the U-23 Men's category, on the other hand, three Indian boxers advanced to the finals. Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) delivered a commanding 5:0 win over his Philippines opponent, while Ganga (55kg) edged past Japan with a 3:2 split decision. Vanshaj (65kg) also impressed with a 4:1 victory over Kyrgyzstan to secure his place in the final.

India Adds Seven Bronze Medals

India also added seven bronze medals from semifinal finishes. In the U-23 Women's category, bronze medals were secured by Tanu (51kg), Prachi (57kg), Shivani (70kg), and Naina (80kg). In the U-23 Men's category, bronze medals were won by Hitesh (70kg), Neeraj (75kg), and Ishan Kataria (+90kg).

With these results, India has reinforced its strong medal haul at the continental event, showcasing depth across both men's and women's divisions.

The Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships are being held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from July 5 to 16. (ANI)