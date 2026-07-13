England have named their playing XI for the first ODI against India, with Jos Buttler set to play his 200th ODI. India, looking to bounce back from a T20I series loss, will be boosted by the return of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

England announce playing XI, Buttler to play 200th ODI

England have announced their playing XI for the first ODI against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Star wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler is set to bring up a major milestone, making his 200th ODI appearance for England. The wicketkeeper-batter made his international debut in the format against Pakistan in Dubai on February 21, 2012. Jacob Bethell will open the innings alongside Ben Duckett, while Will Jacks, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid form England's spin-bowling options for the series opener.

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India aim for comeback with senior players returning

India will look to put their disappointing T20I tour behind them when they face England in the opening ODI of the three-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Tuesday. After suffering a 4-0 T20I series defeat, including their heaviest-ever loss in the format, the Men in Blue will aim for a fresh start and an improved showing in the 50-over contest. The visitors will receive a major boost with the return of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the T20I series.

England ride high on confidence

England, meanwhile, will head into the ODI series high on confidence after their dominant T20I campaign and will be keen to extend their winning momentum on home soil.

England XI to face India

England XI to face India: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid. (ANI)