Team India’s hopes of qualifying for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal were dashed after a six-wicket defeat to Australia in their final group-stage match at Lord’s in London on Sunday, June 28.

The Women in Blue’s qualification to the semifinal was hanging in the balance after South Africa’s win over Bangladesh earlier in the day left India needing an improbable margin of victory over the six-time champions to sneak through on net run rate, but a six-wicket defeat after Australia chased down the 171-run target confirmed their elimination from the tournament.

Team India’s group stage exit ended their aspirations of emulating their Women’s ODI World Cup success in November last year, falling well short of expectations after entering the tournament as one of the favourites.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key reasons behind the Women in Blue’s group stage exit from the tournament.