Dortmund striker Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester United depends on one condition; read details

Manchester United has been seriously linked to signing Erling Haaland. However, how serious are its chances of signing him? Read on....

Manchester United has done quite some interesting player transfers and signings this season. It looks like the trend will continue next season too. As for the current big name that has been linked to a move to the club happens to be Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, who currently plays for Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland has been on the list of potential transfers for United in the past couple of seasons. However, he has been prioritised for next summer. In contrast, current interim United head coach Ralf Ragnick has been tasked with convincing the Norwegian to come to Old Trafford, as his contract offers him a bonus for it. ALSO READ: Is Manchester United not an option for Erling Haaland next summer? Mino Raiola clarifies

Nonetheless, how serious are the chances of Halland switching from Germany to England? As per Bild, while United is the only club seriously pursuing him, it will have to secure a top-four finish, i.e. qualify for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season. It has been reported that Haaland prioritises the UCL for a move away from BVB.

United's chances of qualifying for the UCL next season look tricky, given its unstable form this season and severe competition for the top-four spot. However, United could still lure him in, given Haaland's excellent relationship with Ragnick, which began from their days in Salzburg. While the German helped him move to Salzburg from Molde, he also trained under former United manager and legend Ole Gunnar Solskjær while he was the latter's manager before. ALSO READ: Barcelona priortising Erling Haaland over Lionel Messi?