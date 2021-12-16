  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dortmund striker Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester United depends on one condition; read details

    First Published Dec 16, 2021, 12:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Manchester United has been seriously linked to signing Erling Haaland. However, how serious are its chances of signing him? Read on....

    Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester United depends on one condition; read details-ayh

    Manchester United has done quite some interesting player transfers and signings this season. It looks like the trend will continue next season too. As for the current big name that has been linked to a move to the club happens to be Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, who currently plays for Borussia Dortmund.

    Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester United depends on one condition; read details-ayh

    Haaland has been on the list of potential transfers for United in the past couple of seasons. However, he has been prioritised for next summer. In contrast, current interim United head coach Ralf Ragnick has been tasked with convincing the Norwegian to come to Old Trafford, as his contract offers him a bonus for it.

    ALSO READ: Is Manchester United not an option for Erling Haaland next summer? Mino Raiola clarifies

    Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester United depends on one condition; read details-ayh

    Nonetheless, how serious are the chances of Halland switching from Germany to England? As per Bild, while United is the only club seriously pursuing him, it will have to secure a top-four finish, i.e. qualify for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season. It has been reported that Haaland prioritises the UCL for a move away from BVB.

    Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester United depends on one condition; read details-ayh

    United's chances of qualifying for the UCL next season look tricky, given its unstable form this season and severe competition for the top-four spot. However, United could still lure him in, given Haaland's excellent relationship with Ragnick, which began from their days in Salzburg. While the German helped him move to Salzburg from Molde, he also trained under former United manager and legend Ole Gunnar Solskjær while he was the latter's manager before.

    ALSO READ: Barcelona priortising Erling Haaland over Lionel Messi?

    Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester United depends on one condition; read details-ayh

    Haaland has had a reputable career so far, scoring 145 goals in 185 matches across clubs and competitions. He has attained high success with BVB, scoring 76 in 74. So far, he has only won a title with the club, winning the DFB-Pokal last season. However, he does seem to be the only name in the list of Ragnick's potentials, as Chelsea's Timo Werner, Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, and Switzerland's Alexander Isak have also been connected.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, streaming-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): England desperate to bounce back, looks to exploit Australia's injury woes

    Indian Super League: The League that propelled Indian Football to the global map

    Indian Super League: The League that propelled Indian Football to the global map

    football Sergio Aguero retires Reliving the star strikers 10 best Premier League goals manchester city

    Sergio Aguero retires: Reliving the star striker's 10 best Premier League goals for Manchester City

    A difficult moment Barcelona star Sergio Aguero retires from football due to heart condition

    "A difficult moment": Barcelona star Sergio Aguero retires from football due to heart condition

    All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

    All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli? 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

    Recent Stories

    Netizens cannot stop praising Dilip Joshi's Daughter Niyati for THIS reason details inside drb

    Netizens cannot stop praising Dilip Joshi's Daughter Niyati for THIS reason; details inside

    Vijay Diwas 2021 5 Lesser-known stories from India glorious win over Pakistan in the 1971 War

    Vijay Diwas 2021: 5 lesser-known stories from India's glorious win over Pakistan in the 1971 War

    Banking services take a hit as 9 lakh employees go on two-day nationwide strike from today-dnm

    Banking services take a hit as 9 lakh employees go on two-day nationwide strike from today

    Shah Rukh Khan wife Gauri Khan posts FIRST VIDEO on social medial since Aryan Khan drug case watch drb

    Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, posts FIRST VIDEO on social media since Aryan Khan’s drug case; watch

    Why is there discrepancy, asks Sunil Gavaskar after Virat Kohli's captaincy remarks-ayh

    Why is there discrepancy, asks Sunil Gavaskar after Virat Kohli’s captaincy remarks

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas

    ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Clashes erupt after 3 PFI leaders detained in Uppinangady; Sec 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada-ycb

    Dakshina Kannada tense after PFI men try to storm police station; 9 cops injured

    Video Icon