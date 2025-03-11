Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Russia in three years, killing one in Moscow region (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Ukraine carried out its most extensive drone assault on Russia in three years, striking 10 regions and killing one person in the Moscow region. Russian officials said air defenses shot down 337 drones, including 91 near Moscow.

The attack damaged apartment buildings, burned vehicles, and disrupted flights and train services. The strike coincided with planned peace talks between Kyiv and Washington in Saudi Arabia.

The massive overnight drone assault on Russia, the largest since the war began, targeted 10 regions including residential areas in the Moscow region. Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, said three others were wounded in the attack, which began at 4 am local time (01:00 GMT). Several drones struck the Ramenskoye district, damaging seven apartments in a residential building.

Russia's Ministry of Defence reported that air defenses intercepted 337 Ukrainian drones, with 91 shot down over the Moscow region. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed drones were downed over Ramenskoye and Domodedovo, both located 40-50 km (25-30 miles) south and southeast of the Kremlin.

The attack led to flight restrictions at four major Moscow airports—Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo—as Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, scrambled to manage the disruption. Train services were also temporarily affected.

Kyiv has yet to comment on the raid, which came ahead of crucial talks in Saudi Arabia between Ukrainian and US officials over a potential ceasefire with Russia. The US delegation, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, is engaging in the highest-level discussions with Kyiv officials since a tense February 28 White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During that meeting, Trump publicly criticized Zelenskyy for what he called a lack of gratitude for US military aid. In response, Washington suspended further assistance, intelligence sharing, and access to satellite imagery to pressure Kyiv into negotiations. Zelenskyy left the meeting without signing a US-proposed agreement that would have granted Washington access to Ukraine’s mineral wealth as compensation for past military support.

Following the fallout, Zelenskyy penned a conciliatory letter to Trump and traveled to Jeddah on Monday evening to meet with Saudi leaders. However, he is set to leave the talks on Tuesday, delegating further negotiations to three senior aides.

