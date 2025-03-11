Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold involved in heated training clash ahead of PSG showdown; WATCH viral video

Read Full Article

Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold had to be separated during a heated exchange in training ahead of their crucial Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The incident, captured in footage posted by sports agency Hayters TV, saw teammates Harvey Elliott and Ibrahima Konate stepping in to diffuse tensions.

In the clip, Alexander-Arnold can be seen clapping and gesturing towards Salah, who appeared to take issue with his comments. The Egyptian winger then advanced towards the right-back and gave him a slight push, prompting Alexander-Arnold to react by moving back in his direction. Elliott held Salah back, while Konate placed an arm around Alexander-Arnold to keep the situation under control. The confrontation ended with the duo walking away without further incident.

The clash comes at a pivotal moment for Liverpool as they prepare for their Champions League Round of 16 second-leg encounter against PSG at Anfield. The Reds hold a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, courtesy of Elliott’s late strike, despite PSG dominating with 27 shots on goal. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson produced a stellar performance to keep a clean sheet in Paris.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot acknowledged the magnitude of the upcoming fixture, revealing he has been struggling to sleep in preparation for the decisive encounter. "In a week like this, I do not dream at all. I just know I have to work really, really, really hard to prepare the team in the best possible way," Slot admitted.

He also praised PSG’s quality and their manager, Luis Enrique. "This is the most complete team we have faced so far. We have played against Arsenal and City, and while the margins are small, PSG’s intensity combined with their quality makes them incredibly tough opponents. Luis Enrique is a great manager who brings out the best in every player."

Liverpool’s crucial European fixture is part of a defining week for the club, as they also prepare to face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. With tensions running high in training, the Reds must now focus on channeling their energy into securing their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

