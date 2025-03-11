Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold involved in heated training clash ahead of PSG showdown; WATCH viral video

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold had a heated training clash ahead of Liverpool's crucial Champions League tie against PSG.

football Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold involved in heated training clash ahead of PSG showdown; WATCH viral video snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold had to be separated during a heated exchange in training ahead of their crucial Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The incident, captured in footage posted by sports agency Hayters TV, saw teammates Harvey Elliott and Ibrahima Konate stepping in to diffuse tensions.

In the clip, Alexander-Arnold can be seen clapping and gesturing towards Salah, who appeared to take issue with his comments. The Egyptian winger then advanced towards the right-back and gave him a slight push, prompting Alexander-Arnold to react by moving back in his direction. Elliott held Salah back, while Konate placed an arm around Alexander-Arnold to keep the situation under control. The confrontation ended with the duo walking away without further incident.

Also read: UNSTOPPABLE Mohamed Salah: Can Liverpool afford to lose their Egyptian King? What stats reveal

WATCH: Salah-Trent's training clash ahead of Champions League match

The clash comes at a pivotal moment for Liverpool as they prepare for their Champions League Round of 16 second-leg encounter against PSG at Anfield. The Reds hold a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, courtesy of Elliott’s late strike, despite PSG dominating with 27 shots on goal. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson produced a stellar performance to keep a clean sheet in Paris.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot acknowledged the magnitude of the upcoming fixture, revealing he has been struggling to sleep in preparation for the decisive encounter. "In a week like this, I do not dream at all. I just know I have to work really, really, really hard to prepare the team in the best possible way," Slot admitted.

Also read: Arsenal's Premier League title hopes over? Draw against Manchester United raises more questions

He also praised PSG’s quality and their manager, Luis Enrique. "This is the most complete team we have faced so far. We have played against Arsenal and City, and while the margins are small, PSG’s intensity combined with their quality makes them incredibly tough opponents. Luis Enrique is a great manager who brings out the best in every player."

Liverpool’s crucial European fixture is part of a defining week for the club, as they also prepare to face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. With tensions running high in training, the Reds must now focus on channeling their energy into securing their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BWSSB to supply treated water for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy amid water woes vkp

BWSSB to supply treated water for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy amid water woes

IPL 2025: A big blow for LSG! Mayank Yadav set to miss first half of the season HRD

IPL 2025: A big blow for LSG! Mayank Yadav set to miss first half of the season

Rohit Sharma opens up on future of Indian cricket after India's Champions Trophy 2025 triumph HRD

Rohit Sharma opens up on future of Indian cricket after India's Champions Trophy 2025 triumph

Sports ministry revokes WFI suspension, restores Federation's status as NSF snt

Sports ministry lifts WFI suspension: Sanjay Singh lauds Govt, says move was needed for the sport's sake

New Zealand unveil revamped squad led by Bracewell for T20 home series against Pakistan; check full squad snt

New Zealand unveil revamped squad led by Bracewell for T20 home series against Pakistan; check full squad

Recent Stories

Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Russia in three years, killing one in Moscow region ddr

Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Russia in three years, killing one in Moscow region

Shah Rukh Khan's dream renovation for 'Mannat' faces legal obstacle; Read on ATG

Shah Rukh Khan's dream renovation for 'Mannat' faces legal obstacle; Read on

Trendy Red Lipstick Shades to Seduce Your Husband sri

Impress Your Partner: Trendy Red Lipstick Shades to Ignite Romance

BWSSB to supply treated water for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy amid water woes vkp

BWSSB to supply treated water for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy amid water woes

Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon