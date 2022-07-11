Bayern Munich eyeing Harry Kane as Robert Lewandowski's replacement?

Bayern Munich will likely lose Robert Lewandowski this season or next. Meanwhile, it has purportedly targeted Harry Kane as his replacement.

Image Credit: Getty Images

German champion Bayern Munich is in a predicament regarding the situation involving its Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. He informed the club that he wants to move out of the Allianz Arena. He is heavily interested in joining Spanish giants Barcelona, despite having a year left in his contract. While negotiations are underway between the two clubs, the Bavarians are also doing to part to find an ideal replacement for him. Meanwhile, as per reports, English striker Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur is one of the lads on the radar of the German champion.

As per Kicker, Kane's contract gets over in 2024, meaning the Englishman would attract a huge transfer fee. However, he seems to be the perfect replacement for Lewandowski, as he fits the plans of Bayern. Also, it is reported that Bayern is likely to accept a better offer from Barcelona by Tuesday, having previously turned down some unconvincing offers from the Spanish giants. ALSO READ: Joan Laporta provides updates on Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie De Jong situation

Image Credit: Getty Images

Although Lewandowski is reported to be returning to pre-season training with Bayern this week, it looks set that the Bavarians are all set to lose him out to Barcelona in the next few days. In the meantime, it has also signed Senegalese striker Sadio Mane from Liverpool as one of the potential replacements for the Pole, while Kane could be next in the line.

Image Credit: Getty Images