Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bayern Munich eyeing Harry Kane as Robert Lewandowski's replacement?

    First Published Jul 11, 2022, 3:09 PM IST

    Bayern Munich will likely lose Robert Lewandowski this season or next. Meanwhile, it has purportedly targeted Harry Kane as his replacement.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    German champion Bayern Munich is in a predicament regarding the situation involving its Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. He informed the club that he wants to move out of the Allianz Arena. He is heavily interested in joining Spanish giants Barcelona, despite having a year left in his contract. While negotiations are underway between the two clubs, the Bavarians are also doing to part to find an ideal replacement for him. Meanwhile, as per reports, English striker Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur is one of the lads on the radar of the German champion.

    As per Kicker, Kane's contract gets over in 2024, meaning the Englishman would attract a huge transfer fee. However, he seems to be the perfect replacement for Lewandowski, as he fits the plans of Bayern. Also, it is reported that Bayern is likely to accept a better offer from Barcelona by Tuesday, having previously turned down some unconvincing offers from the Spanish giants.

    ALSO READ: Joan Laporta provides updates on Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie De Jong situation

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although Lewandowski is reported to be returning to pre-season training with Bayern this week, it looks set that the Bavarians are all set to lose him out to Barcelona in the next few days. In the meantime, it has also signed Senegalese striker Sadio Mane from Liverpool as one of the potential replacements for the Pole, while Kane could be next in the line.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Kane has been linked to numerous clubs in almost every transfer window since 2013 but has stayed at Tottenham. He made his senior debut for his only club so far in 2009. He rose to prominence during the 2012-13 season and has since been on the radar of various clubs. He has hammered 264 club goals in 451 matches across competitions, besides leading England, but has unfortunately never won a title to date.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wimbledon 2022 Final: Novak Djokovic hands winner trophy to Prince George; here is what happened next-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic hands winner's trophy to Prince George; here's what happened next

    football Juventus fans go berserk after Aaron Ramsey mistakenly signs fans-made 'contract termination' snt

    Juventus fans go berserk after Aaron Ramsey mistakenly signs fans-made 'contract termination'

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma slams 'experts'; says Virat Kohli's quality can't be questioned snt

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma slams 'experts'; says Virat Kohli's quality can't be questioned

    IND vs ENG 2022, Trent Bridge/Nottingham T20I: Suryakumar Yadav ton in vain as England finishes series on a high against India-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: Suryakumar's ton in vain as England finishes series on a high

    Wimbledon 2022 Final: Novak Djokovic breezes past Nick Kyrgios to win 21st Grand Slam title; Twitter appreciates-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic breezes past Kyrgios to win 21st Grand Slam title; Twitter appreciates

    Recent Stories

    President Joe Biden to unveil first teaser image clicked by James Webb Telescope gcw

    President Joe Biden to unveil first teaser image clicked by James Webb Telescope tonight

    football Is Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo on his way to Chelsea Thomas Tuchel gives cheeky response snt

    Is Manchester United's Ronaldo on his way to Chelsea? Tuchel gives cheeky response

    Delhis electricity prices likely to increase; PPAC charges increase by 4% beginning today - adt

    Delhi's electricity prices likely to increase; PPAC charges increase by 4% beginning today

    Biggest supermoon of 2022 to be visible on July 13 Know time and other details gcw

    Biggest supermoon of 2022 to be visible on July 13; Know time and other details

    Wimbledon 2022 Final: Novak Djokovic hands winner trophy to Prince George; here is what happened next-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic hands winner's trophy to Prince George; here's what happened next

    Recent Videos

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon