    Joan Laporta provides updates on Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie De Jong situation

    First Published Jul 3, 2022, 2:51 PM IST

    Barcelona is eyeing Robert Lewandowski, whereas Freknkie De Jong could move to Manchester United. On the same note, club president Joan Laporta has provided an update.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Spanish giants Barcelona is under severe financial burden, as it is looking to rejig its squad by selling some players and reducing the wage bill. While some of the players at the Catalan club are on their way out, Barca is eyeing a top signing in the form of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. On the other hand, Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong is constantly eyed by English giants Manchester United, despite him asserting that he is happy at Camp Nou. On the same note, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has commented on the possibilities of the two in the ongoing transfer window.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking on the Lewandowski situation, Laporta affirmed to Marca, “Lewandowski is a Bayern player, and I prefer to keep reserved on this matter. I respect Bayern, and I would not talk about another club’s player. We thank him for wanting to come to Barça, and we are very flattered, but we have respect for Bayern Munich, which is one of the best clubs in the world. Between clubs, we respect each other.”

    ALSO READ: When Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie de Jong would reach a 'higher level'

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On the other hand, commenting on the De Jong scenario, Laporta clarified, “Frenkie de Jong is a Barca player and is recognised as one of the best players in the world. We know of clubs that want him, not only United, and we have no intention of selling him. The player, I get the impression, wants to stay.”

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    “He is comfortable at Barca, and I will do what is in my power so that Frenkie stays here, but it is also a salary issue, and it would have to be adjusted. What is certain is that the salary levels of some players are not in line with the salary levels that the board of directors I have the privilege of presiding over have set,” concluded Laporta.

