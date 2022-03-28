Ace! That's what Venus and Serena Williams served at Oscar 2022 with gorgeous plunging gowns

Tennis aces Venus and Serena Williams served as executive producers of King Richard, which was nominated for an impressive five Oscar 2022 awards.

The Oscars 2022 witnessed perhaps the most stylish sisters in Los Angeles walk its red carpet when tennis aces Venus and Serena Williams made a grand entry looking gorgeous in white and pink plunging gowns. Also read: Oscars 2022 full list of winners: Billie Eilish to Troy Kotsur; pictures from the event

The decorated American tennis stars served as executive producers of King Richard, which was nominated for a total of five awards at the 94th Academy Awards. The movie charts their father Richard Williams' early years as Venus and sister Serena Williams' coach before the two became tennis superstars. Will Smith eventually bagged the Oscar for Best Actor in a leading role for his stellar performance in the movie.

The sleeveless look showcased Venus' toned arms, which the tennis icon decorated with thick silver cuffs around her wrists, along with crimson nails for an extra splash of colour. The dark-haired beauty wore her raven tresses tied up high and fanned out down her back, which framed her wing-shaped Tiffany & Co. silver earrings.

Venus Williams dazzled in an Elie Saab gown, which had a rounded plunging neckline that reached the top of her toned midriff. Lined with a thick metallic strip, the 41-year-old tennis icon reeked elegance as the gown hugged her athletic figure.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams looks incredible in a custom plunging accordion-style pink Gucci gown with black floral detailing on the bust and shoulders. The tennis ace accessorized the look with delicate black lace gloves, giving her sister Venus some tough style competition.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion kept her style sleek and simple, wearing her hair in a blunt blonde bob tucked behind her ears while rocking a shimmery cat eye and nude lips.

Venus and her sister Serena were the first people featured at the start of the Oscars broadcast as they introduced Beyoncé, who performed her song Be Alive from the film.

Earlier in the day on Instagram, Venus looked glamorous in her dress while descending a set of stairs outside. "I've tried my best to prepare for every moment in life. I've trained my mind, body soul and spirit to be prepared and ready for anything that comes my way. Until now…. Until now…I could have never dreamed or prepared to be at the @theacademy awards for a film that tells my FAMILY'S story," she wrote.

"This is beyond my dream. What can I tell you. Keep dreaming. Keep working. Keep fighting. You don't know where life might take you. I'm from Compton, California. And now I'm allow the way here. Its so good to BE ALIVE!" the tennis icon added.

The Williams sisters have truly brought their style A-game to the 2022 award season. In February, Venus sported a Dolce & Gabbana gown at the SAG Awards, which consisted of a silver bustier bodysuit with a high slit, white draped sleeve and skirt.

