4 Transfers Manchester United Must Prioritize After Wrapping Up Bryan Mbeumo Signing
Manchester United aren’t done yet in the summer market. After securing Bryan Mbeumo, here are four more names the Red Devils are chasing before the window shuts.
Diogo Costa Could Be Onana’s Upgrade in Goal
Andre Onana’s struggles in Manchester have raised doubts over his long-term place. Injuries and inconsistency have already interrupted his new campaign, while his backup, Altay Bayındır, hasn’t done much to convince either.
That’s where Diogo Costa enters the picture. A proven presence between the sticks for both Porto and Portugal, the 25-year-old has consistently stood out. His standout showings at the Euros and Nations League showed his ability under pressure. He’s composed, commanding, and an expert in distribution and penalties, something Onana lacked in key moments.
If United are serious about cutting down defensive errors this season, Costa is the keeper who could reset that entire department.
Goncalo Inacio Brings Calm and Chemistry to United’s Defence
A reshuffle at the back is overdue. Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are gone. Lisandro Martinez has struggled to stay fit. Enter Goncalo Inacio.
Inacio has played over 200 games under Ruben Amorim at Sporting, understands the coach’s tactics inside out, and fits the back three system like a glove. At just 23, he’s not just experienced but also one of the most composed left-footed defenders in Europe.
Whether it’s passing out from the back or making crucial blocks, his numbers are elite. A potential move would also allow United to finally build a consistent defensive line with a natural fit for Amorim’s system.
Carlos Baleba Could Be the Midfield Powerhouse United Lack
The midfield needs strong character, and Carlos Baleba provides exactly that. With Christian Eriksen gone, Casemiro fading, and Mason Mount still looking lost, Baleba offers a fresh injection of energy.
Brighton’s 21-year-old midfield general was one of their best finds. Physically dominant and great under pressure, he’s known for shielding the defence and winning back possession in tight spaces. He’s also built for a system like Amorim’s, which relies heavily on strong central control with just two midfielders.
Baleba wouldn’t come cheap, but he brings long-term value and a style United have sorely missed in recent years being grit, intelligence, and positional discipline.
Benjamin Sesko: The No.9 United Can’t Afford to Miss
Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha might fix creativity, but neither solves the No.9 problem. Joshua Zirkzee disappointed. Rasmus Hojlund lacked consistency. That leaves room, and serious need for a real striker.
Benjamin Sesko has the tools. Fast, tall, strong, and technical, he's already netted nearly 40 goals over the past two seasons for RB Leipzig. At 22, he still has room to grow, and he ticks every box for Amorim’s striker profile.
Yes, he’d cost big money, but if United want to avoid another wasted season up front, Sesko could be the difference between mid-table mediocrity and a serious push for silverware.