Image Credit : Getty

Andre Onana’s struggles in Manchester have raised doubts over his long-term place. Injuries and inconsistency have already interrupted his new campaign, while his backup, Altay Bayındır, hasn’t done much to convince either.

That’s where Diogo Costa enters the picture. A proven presence between the sticks for both Porto and Portugal, the 25-year-old has consistently stood out. His standout showings at the Euros and Nations League showed his ability under pressure. He’s composed, commanding, and an expert in distribution and penalties, something Onana lacked in key moments.

If United are serious about cutting down defensive errors this season, Costa is the keeper who could reset that entire department.