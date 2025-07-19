Image Credit : Getty

Bryan Mbeumo bagged 20 league goals last season, a tally no Manchester United player has touched since Robin van Persie in 2012-13. In fact, United’s top scorers across recent seasons haven’t even come close. While others brought in from abroad have flopped, Mbeumo has proven he can deliver consistently in the Premier League.

For a club that’s spent heavily on strikers who couldn’t adapt, this stat alone sets Mbeumo apart.