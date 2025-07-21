Team India and Manchester United players had a heartwarming interaction ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford. The crossover saw players exchanging jerseys and engaging in friendly banter, delighting fans across both sports.

Team India and Manchester United’s players had a rare crossover with cricket and football coming together for a lighthearted interaction ahead of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting on July 23.

After the Lord’s Test defeat, heartbreakingly falling 23 runs short of a 193-run target, the India squad travelled to Beckenham, where they had practice sessions behind closed doors at Kent County Cricket Ground. After a few days of training in Beckenham, Shubman Gill-led Team India travelled on train from Kent to Manchester, where they play their fourth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

The visitors are heading into the Manchester Test with 1-2 trailing in the five-match series and will be eager to make a strong comeback to stay alive in the series and push the decider to the final Test at The Oval.

Team India and Manchester United’s Viral Crossover Moment

Ahead of the Old Trafford Test in Manchester, Team India players and staff took a trip to Manchester United's training centre and met The Red Devils’ players and manager Ruben Amorim.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Team India and Manchester United players were seen sharing laughs, exchanging jerseys, and engaging in a lighthearted banter, much to the delight of the fans across both sports.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj fulfilled his long-cherished dream of doing Cristiano Ronald’s ‘Siuuu’ after a netting goal against Manchester United. Rishabh Pant was seen teaching wicketkeeping to United Goalkeeper Tom Heaton. Team India skipper Shubman Gill interacted with the Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes, while head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen deep in conversation with Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim

Manchester United met Team India players a day after playing a friendly match against Leeds United at Friends Arena in Sweden.

The Red Devils, who had a disappointing campaign last season, failing to win a domestic or international title, will kick-start their preparation for the new Premier League season with the Summer Series against West Ham United in New Jersey on July 27.

Team India hit with injury setbacks ahead of Manchester Test

Meanwhile, Team India will head into Old Trafford Test to break 89-year winless streak at the venue. In their last nine appearances in Manchester from 1936 to 2014. India have not won a single match, losing 4 and drawing 5.

However, the visitors received a couple of setbacks ahead of the Manchester Test. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the Test series due to knee injury, which he reportedly sustained during a gym session, and Arshdeep Singh will be unavailable for the Old Trafford Test due to left thumb injury. Young pacer Anshul Kamboj was added to the squad.

Despite injury setbacks. Shubman Gill-Team India will determined to to bounce back strongly at Old Trafford, keep the series alive, and script history by ending their 89-year winless run at the venue.