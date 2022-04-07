Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    9 years after Man United departure, Sir Alex Ferguson still earns more than Harry Maguire per week

    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 9:40 PM IST

    Sir Alex Ferguson is reportedly still earning the equivalent of 235,000 pounds a week, nine years after retiring as Manchester United manager.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It's been nine years since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson bid an emotional farewell as Manchester United's manager. However, the legendary coach is reportedly still earning the equivalent of 235,000 pounds a week, which is more than how much the Red Devils' captain Harry Maguire earns at present. According to Sportrac, the 29-year-old centre-back's weekly salary falls just shy of 190,000 pounds a week.

    Also read: Ronaldo hits back at 'jealous' Rooney for asking Man United to sack old teammate

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 80-year-old drew curtains on his stellar 26-year stint as manager at Old Trafford in 2013, having dominated the Premier League and European football on several occasions. However, while Ferguson enjoys a happily retired life and remains close to all things United, reports suggest one of the greatest bosses of all time in football still enjoys a hefty salary.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to The Sun, the former Manchester United manager's book deals, investments and public appearances – along with the 2 million pounds a year he gets paid as a club ambassador – see him take home a salary that rivals an elite Premier League player. Ferguson is also regularly seen at Old Trafford on matchdays.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The report adds that Ferguson's companies have grown in value to 40 million pounds, thereby helping him pocket a whopping 12.2 million pounds in just the last year alone. The latest figures from his ACF Sports Promotions company show that the former United manager's assets rose from 17.5 million pounds to 26 million pounds in 2021. Incredibly, Ferguson saw his assets in firms registered at Companies House rise from 27 million pounds to a staggering 39.2 million pounds.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Glasgow-born legend continues to rake in profits from his 2013 book deal, which was released after he departed from Old Trafford. Following a trophy-laden tenure with United, Alex Ferguson: My Autobiography was an instant hit, selling millions of copies. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Sun also claims that Ferguson is paid up to 100,000 pounds for motivational talks. He was also given a United ambassador's role when he retired from management in 2013. Working around 20 days a year, the former Aberdeen and St Mirren manager pockets 2 million pounds for the role and is a regular at home games.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    During his incredible career, Sir Alex Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles, making him one of the best managers to have ever graced the game. He also won two Champions League trophies and a host of other domestic titles, making Manchester United a force to reckon with in world football. Since his retirement, the Red Devils have won just three major trophies and have not won any silverware in five straight seasons.  

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australian Grand Prix F1 fans react to bizarre piercing and jewellery ban reminder by FIA snt

    Australian GP: F1 fans react to bizarre piercing and jewellery ban reminder by FIA

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are the perfect couple; here is the proof-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are the perfect couple; here's proof

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan hidden talent emerges as he turns chef to prepare an Afghan dish-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan's hidden talent emerges as he turns chef to prepare an Afghan dish

    Reliance Foundation Development League RFDL to kick off on April 15; 7 Indian Super League ISL clubs to participate-ayh

    Reliance Foundation Development League to kick off on April 15; 7 ISL clubs to participate

    Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran More croon Lata Mangeshkar, Hemant Kumar's Marathi song - gps

    Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran More croon Lata Mangeshkar, Hemant Kumar’s Marathi song

    Recent Stories

    Setback for Imran Khan, Pakistan SC orders no-confidence motion in Assembly on April 9-dnm

    Setback for Imran Khan, Pakistan SC orders no-confidence motion in Assembly on April 9

    Ever seen a swan parade? Watch this incredible video-tgy

    Ever seen a swan parade? Watch this incredible video

    Peppermint Oil: Incredible uses of this herbal medicine for health and beauty-dnm

    Peppermint Oil: Incredible uses of this herbal medicine for health and beauty

    Turkish chef cuts cucumbers underwater; viral video gains 21 million views-tgy

    Turkish chef cuts cucumbers underwater; viral video gains 21 million views

    Never mix alcohol with energy drinks, here's why-dnm

    Never mix alcohol with energy drinks, here’s why

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon