9 years after Man United departure, Sir Alex Ferguson still earns more than Harry Maguire per week

Sir Alex Ferguson is reportedly still earning the equivalent of 235,000 pounds a week, nine years after retiring as Manchester United manager.

It's been nine years since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson bid an emotional farewell as Manchester United's manager. However, the legendary coach is reportedly still earning the equivalent of 235,000 pounds a week, which is more than how much the Red Devils' captain Harry Maguire earns at present. According to Sportrac, the 29-year-old centre-back's weekly salary falls just shy of 190,000 pounds a week. Also read: Ronaldo hits back at 'jealous' Rooney for asking Man United to sack old teammate

The 80-year-old drew curtains on his stellar 26-year stint as manager at Old Trafford in 2013, having dominated the Premier League and European football on several occasions. However, while Ferguson enjoys a happily retired life and remains close to all things United, reports suggest one of the greatest bosses of all time in football still enjoys a hefty salary.

According to The Sun, the former Manchester United manager's book deals, investments and public appearances – along with the 2 million pounds a year he gets paid as a club ambassador – see him take home a salary that rivals an elite Premier League player. Ferguson is also regularly seen at Old Trafford on matchdays.

The report adds that Ferguson's companies have grown in value to 40 million pounds, thereby helping him pocket a whopping 12.2 million pounds in just the last year alone. The latest figures from his ACF Sports Promotions company show that the former United manager's assets rose from 17.5 million pounds to 26 million pounds in 2021. Incredibly, Ferguson saw his assets in firms registered at Companies House rise from 27 million pounds to a staggering 39.2 million pounds.

The Glasgow-born legend continues to rake in profits from his 2013 book deal, which was released after he departed from Old Trafford. Following a trophy-laden tenure with United, Alex Ferguson: My Autobiography was an instant hit, selling millions of copies.

The Sun also claims that Ferguson is paid up to 100,000 pounds for motivational talks. He was also given a United ambassador's role when he retired from management in 2013. Working around 20 days a year, the former Aberdeen and St Mirren manager pockets 2 million pounds for the role and is a regular at home games.

