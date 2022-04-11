International Human Space Flight Day 2022: Know history, significance and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The United Nations General Assembly designated April 12 as International Day of Human Space Flight in order "to commemorate each year at the international level the beginning of the space age for mankind, confirming the significant contribution of space research and technology."

    The first human space mission, conducted by Yuri Gagarin, a Soviet citizen, took place on April 12, 1961. This momentous occasion paved the path for future space exploration for the benefit of all humanity.

    History

    The Soviet Union launched the first man-made satellite into orbit in 1957. The satellite's name was Sputnik I. Four years later, another historic event occurred. On April 12, 1961, Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel into space. Gagarin was a Soviet citizen who also worked as a cosmonaut and pilot. His spacecraft, Vostok 1, was the first to complete an orbit around the Earth.
    He completed his journey around the world in 108 minutes. The flight of Yuri Gagarin was a watershed point in the Space Race.

    Date

    In a resolution voted on April 7, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly declared April 12 to be the International Day of Human Space Flight. Yuri Gagarin, a Russian astronaut, orbited Earth aboard the Vostok 1 spacecraft on April 12, 1961.
    This historic event cleared the way for future space travel for the benefit of mankind as a whole. The Soviet space programme observes Cosmonautics Day to commemorate the first manned spaceflight.

    Significance

    Space exploration provides vital knowledge on the history of our solar system. Space exploration also contributes in the creation of new businesses. The great majority of individuals are genuinely curious about space. Curiosity among people all around the world fosters global peace.

    If it weren't for space exploration, we wouldn't have satellites in orbit. These satellites help communication, security, and navigation.
    Satellites can even help meteorologists forecast the weather. Consider that if satellites were not present, there would be no GPS.

