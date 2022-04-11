International Human Space Flight Day 2022: Know history, significance and more

The United Nations General Assembly designated April 12 as International Day of Human Space Flight in order "to commemorate each year at the international level the beginning of the space age for mankind, confirming the significant contribution of space research and technology."

The first human space mission, conducted by Yuri Gagarin, a Soviet citizen, took place on April 12, 1961. This momentous occasion paved the path for future space exploration for the benefit of all humanity.

History

The Soviet Union launched the first man-made satellite into orbit in 1957. The satellite's name was Sputnik I. Four years later, another historic event occurred. On April 12, 1961, Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel into space. Gagarin was a Soviet citizen who also worked as a cosmonaut and pilot. His spacecraft, Vostok 1, was the first to complete an orbit around the Earth.

He completed his journey around the world in 108 minutes. The flight of Yuri Gagarin was a watershed point in the Space Race.

