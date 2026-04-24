BEL to Wipro: Share Market Today: 6 Stocks Under Rs 500 Are Bleeding Investors Dry!
Nifty Top Losers Today: The market opened weak this Friday. The Sensex plunged about 450 points to 77,200 and the Nifty dropped 100 points to 24,050.
Eternal Share: Crumbles under selling pressure
Eternal's stock is today's top loser in the under-₹500 category. It closed at ₹259.92 yesterday but opened weak. By 9:30 AM, it fell 1.08% to ₹257.11, with a heavy trading volume of 36 lakh shares, showing major investor panic.
BEL Share: Government giant also on its knees
Even a strong PSU stock like Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is weak today. It's trading at ₹445.45, down from yesterday's close of ₹449.95. The 1% drop is a setback for investors who saw it as a safe bet.
Powergrid Share: Brakes on the 'power' stock
Powergrid's share is sluggish, trading at ₹316.15, down by 0.94% from its last close. While it has some support at the ₹316 mark, a bigger market fall could drag it down further. So far, 13 lakh shares have been traded.
Wipro & ITC: Double trouble for investors
Wipro is a victim of the IT sell-off, falling 0.87% to ₹201.00, dangerously close to the ₹200 psychological level. Meanwhile, FMCG major ITC is also down 0.80% to ₹302.85, making traders nervous as it nears the ₹300 mark.
TMPV Share: Recovery attempt fails
TMPV's stock is trading at ₹349.35, showing a 0.74% weakness from yesterday. It opened at ₹353.65 but couldn't maintain the level, dropping to a low of ₹349.10. The disclaimer reminds investors to seek expert advice.
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