Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1,880.80, but is now down -0.58% at ₹1,855.90. In the first 45 minutes of trading, it made a low of ₹1,855.50.

**Disclaimer:** This article is for general information purposes only. The share details provided here are based on updates from nseindia.com as of 10 AM and can change over time. Do not consider this as investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult your market expert before making any investment.