Trent

The company has set Friday, May 29, 2026, as the 'record date' to identify eligible shareholders for its first-ever bonus share issue. It will issue these bonus shares in a 1:2 ratio.

RailTel Corporation of India

This telecom infra company has received a 'Letter of Acceptance' for a contract worth Rs 145.47 crore (including taxes) from Eastern Coalfields Limited.