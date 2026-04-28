Stocks To Watch: RailTel to Nippon India-Keep These 9 Stocks On Your Radar Today
The Indian share market is likely to open on a weak note this Tuesday, thanks to mixed signals from global markets. While Monday was a good day for the market, several stocks will be in the spotlight today because of some major company announcements.
Indian Share Market
Share Market Today: Following mixed global cues, Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty 50—are likely to open lower on Tuesday. Trends on Gift Nifty also suggest a negative start for our main indices. Gift Nifty is currently trading around the 24,046 level, which is about 74 points lower than the previous close of Nifty futures.
Today's Share Market
On Monday, the Indian stock market ended on a strong note, breaking a three-day losing streak. The Nifty 50 index closed above the 24,000 mark. The Sensex gained 639.42 points (0.83%) to close at 77,303.63, while the Nifty 50 rose by 194.75 points (0.81%) to settle at 24,092.70.
You can keep an eye on these stocks today-
Trent
The company has set Friday, May 29, 2026, as the 'record date' to identify eligible shareholders for its first-ever bonus share issue. It will issue these bonus shares in a 1:2 ratio.
RailTel Corporation of India
This telecom infra company has received a 'Letter of Acceptance' for a contract worth Rs 145.47 crore (including taxes) from Eastern Coalfields Limited.
You can keep an eye on these stocks today-
Bajaj Housing Finance
The company reported a stable performance for the March quarter. Its profit after tax grew by 14% year-on-year to Rs 669 crore, thanks to strong loan growth and consistent asset quality. Meanwhile, its total net income jumped 20% to Rs 1,141 crore.
Rallis India
This agri-solutions provider reported a net loss of Rs 15 crore for the fourth quarter. This is a significant improvement compared to the Rs 32 crore loss it posted in the same period last year.
You can keep an eye on these stocks today-
Nippon India AMC
For the quarter ending March 31, Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) saw its net profit grow by 29% compared to last year. The company credits this success to an increase in its assets under management and steady growth in 'systematic in-flows' or regular investments.
You can keep an eye on these stocks today-
AU Small Finance Bank
This small finance bank reported a massive 65.1% jump in its net profit for the fourth quarter, year-on-year. The profit stood at Rs 831.4 crore, up from Rs 504 crore in the same period last year. For the financial year 2026, the bank's net profit increased by 25% to Rs 2,641 crore, up from Rs 2,106 crore at the end of FY2025.
You can keep an eye on these stocks today-
Mahindra & Mahindra
M&M has finalised a 'share purchase agreement' with certain promoters of Carnot Technologies. Through this deal, M&M will acquire an additional 28.03% stake in the company from them.
City Union Bank
Along with its March quarter results on April 27, the bank announced bonus shares and a dividend for its shareholders. This move highlights its earnings growth and commitment to rewarding its investors.
You can keep an eye on these stocks today-
Samvardhana Motherson International
Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) is set to acquire a 51% equity stake in Nissin Advanced Coating Indo Co. (Nissin India) from the Japanese company Nissin Electric Co.
Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is risky. Asianet News Bangla does not encourage investment. This report is for informational purposes only. Always consult experts before investing in the market.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.