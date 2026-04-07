Sona Comstar reached a production milestone of 500 million differential gears and 10 million differential assemblies. The firm's global market share in differential gears is projected to increase to 8.7 per cent in CY25 from 4.5 per cent in 2019.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., known as Sona Comstar, reached a production milestone of 500 million differential gears and 10 million differential assemblies since its inception.

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According to a regulatory filing by Sona Comstar on Tuesday, the firm increased its global market share in differential gears to an estimated 8.7 per cent in CY25, a rise from the 4.5 per cent share recorded in 2019. The company attributed this growth to deepening customer relationships and its increasing relevance in the global supply chain.

Sona Comstar designs and manufactures differential assemblies, precision-forged differential gears and other driveline components for battery electric vehicles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and off-highway platforms.

Accelerating Gear Production Milestones

The company's gear production began at its Gurugram facility in 1999, and operations later expanded to a second plant in Pune in 2005.

The company took fourteen years to reach its first 100 million gears in 2013, followed by the 200 million mark in early 2018. Production speed increased significantly after 2018, with the next 100 million gears manufactured in three years and the 400 million milestone hit two and a half years later. The most recent 100 million units were completed within the last two years. The company stated that this pace reflected sustained growth momentum and continued customer demand for its precision-forged products.

Commitment to Innovation and Quality

Vivek Vikram Singh, Group CEO of Sona Comstar, said, "We are proud to celebrate these important milestones of our Driveline Business. They reflect the scale we have built over the years, our commitment to engineering excellence, and the trust our customers have placed in us globally. I thank our customers, suppliers, and employees for their continued support and contribution to this achievement. As mobility continues to evolve, we remain focused on innovation, expanding our integrated driveline capabilities, and delivering high-quality solutions that meet the changing needs of our customers across EV and conventional platforms."

Rapid Growth in Differential Assemblies

In terms of differential assemblies, manufacturing started in Gurugram in 2008 and moved to Pune in 2014. A state-of-the-art plant opened in Manesar in 2019 to further support the business.

The company produced its first million assemblies in 2017 and reached 5 million units by 2023. The subsequent 5 million assemblies were manufactured in less than three years, highlighting a sharp upward trajectory in manufacturing scale.

"These achievements are the results of our customers' trust, our suppliers' support, and the efforts of our people," the company said in a statement. (ANI)