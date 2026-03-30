Reliance Industries Share

Last week, Reliance Industries shares saw a major slump. The company's market value dropped by a massive ₹1.75 lakh crore due to poor market signals. Investors will be watching for its recovery today.

Jio Financial Services Share

Jio Financial is expanding beyond just payments. The company is gearing up to launch its general and life insurance businesses this year. This news could give the share a boost today. Its current price is ₹232.

Vedanta Share

Vedanta's promoter, Anil Agarwal, revealed that they were first declared the winner for an asset of the Jaypee Group. However, the decision was later reversed without any solid reason. This uncertainty might affect the share today.