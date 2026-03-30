Reliance Jio to Vedanta and More: 15 Stocks in Focus Today, 6 Under Rs 500
The stock market is set for some serious action this Monday. Last week, Reliance took a hit, while companies from Jio Financial to Coal India made big announcements. Here are 15 stocks that could be in the spotlight today.
15 Stocks in Focus Today
Reliance Industries Share
Last week, Reliance Industries shares saw a major slump. The company's market value dropped by a massive ₹1.75 lakh crore due to poor market signals. Investors will be watching for its recovery today.
Jio Financial Services Share
Jio Financial is expanding beyond just payments. The company is gearing up to launch its general and life insurance businesses this year. This news could give the share a boost today. Its current price is ₹232.
Vedanta Share
Vedanta's promoter, Anil Agarwal, revealed that they were first declared the winner for an asset of the Jaypee Group. However, the decision was later reversed without any solid reason. This uncertainty might affect the share today.
15 Stocks in Focus Today
Coal India Share
Coal India has bagged an order from Telangana Power Generation Corporation to set up a 'Battery Energy Storage System'. This ₹1,057 crore project will strengthen the company's green energy portfolio. The share is currently priced at ₹445.10.
NLC India Share
NLC India's joint venture with the UP government has started mining coal at the 'Pachwara South' block. The block has a reserve of about 264 million tonnes, which will boost the company's long-term earnings. The share is trading at ₹270.80.
Aditya Birla Real Estate Share
Aditya Birla Real Estate will redevelop a housing society in Mumbai. The company expects to generate revenue of ₹1,700 crore from the project's free-sale area.
15 Stocks in Focus Today
Fortis Healthcare Share
Fortis Hospitals has received a demand notice of ₹117.04 crore from the Income Tax Department. This legal tangle and tax liability news could put pressure on the share today.
Biocon Share
Biocon has announced a change in its leadership. Shrihas Tambe will take charge as the company's new CEO and Managing Director from April 1, 2026. The share is currently priced at ₹371.20.
Jindal Stainless Share
Jindal Stainless has started sourcing 216 MW of renewable power from a hybrid project in Madhya Pradesh. This move will reduce the company's electricity costs and build its eco-friendly image.
15 Stocks in Focus Today
Thermax Share
Thermax's subsidiary has landed a massive ₹1,600 crore order for an ultra-supercritical thermal power project. With a heavy order book, investors might bet on this share today.
CMS Info Systems Share
CMS Info, a big player in the ATM management sector, has announced it will buy FSS's managed services business. This ₹115 crore deal will further strengthen the company's market grip. The share is currently priced at ₹270.85.
Jubilant FoodWorks Share
Jubilant FoodWorks, the company that runs Domino's, reported that tensions in West Asia are causing a shortage in LPG cylinder supplies to some of its stores. This news could be a negative for the stock today. The share is currently at ₹455.
15 Stocks in Focus Today
Saatvik Green Energy Share
Saatvik Solar has won a major contract worth ₹638.26 crore to supply advanced solar cells. The company is benefiting from the growing demand in the renewable energy sector. The share was already up on Friday and is currently priced at ₹388.
Info Edge Share
Info Edge, the parent company of Naukri.com, is set to invest a hefty ₹250 crore to promote early-stage deep-tech startups in India.
Dredging Corporation of India Share
On its 50th anniversary, DCIL has released its future roadmap. The company aims to achieve an annual revenue of ₹3,000 crore while modernising its fleet.
Disclaimer: The information in this article is for informational purposes only. The details provided here are just fresh updates and should not be considered investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult your market expert or financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions.
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