World Red Cross Day 2022: Know theme, history, significance of the day

The World Red Cross Day is an annual celebration of their values in which people from all around the world pay gratitude to the humanitarian organisation for their incredible commitment to aiding those in need.

Every year on May 8, World Red Cross Day is observed to remember the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the first Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

The World Red Cross Day is an annual celebration of their values in which people from all around the world pay gratitude to the humanitarian organisation for their incredible commitment to aiding those in need.

History

Global Red Cross Day originated during World War I, when the notion of an annual commemoration of individuals who contributed to world peace was originally proposed. The 'Red Cross Truce' proposal was agreed at the Tokyo conference in 1936, but the League of Red Cross Societies (LRCS) did not examine it until after World War II, in 1946. The inaugural Red Cross Day was observed on May 8, 1948.