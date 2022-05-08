Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Red Cross Day 2022: Know theme, history, significance of the day

    First Published May 8, 2022, 10:08 AM IST

    The World Red Cross Day is an annual celebration of their values in which people from all around the world pay gratitude to the humanitarian organisation for their incredible commitment to aiding those in need.

    Every year on May 8, World Red Cross Day is observed to remember the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the first Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

    The World Red Cross Day is an annual celebration of their values in which people from all around the world pay gratitude to the humanitarian organisation for their incredible commitment to aiding those in need.

    History

    Global Red Cross Day originated during World War I, when the notion of an annual commemoration of individuals who contributed to world peace was originally proposed. The 'Red Cross Truce' proposal was agreed at the Tokyo conference in 1936, but the League of Red Cross Societies (LRCS) did not examine it until after World War II, in 1946. The inaugural Red Cross Day was observed on May 8, 1948.

     

    Theme

    Every year, the day is commemorated with a different subject, and the topic for 2022 is 'Be Human Kind.' With this year's theme, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is emphasising kindness and encourages everyone to be nice to one another. It shows us all that, despite the world being terrible and harsh, there is hope and compassion to be found in acts of generosity.

    Also Read | World Thalassemia Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme of the year and more

    Significance

    The day is incredibly crucial because it teaches everyone to never back down when it is their moment to demonstrate compassion. In a society plagued by crises such as food scarcity, natural disasters, conflict, and epidemic illness, there is an urgent need to promote kindness.

    Also Read | For perfect, shiny nails, here are 5 simple tricks one needs to follow

    Also Read | Want to make your bathroom look luxurious? Here are 5 DIY tricks

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mother s Day 2022 Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs gcw

    Mother's Day 2022: Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs

    Mothers day 2022: Short poems to make your mom feel special - adt

    Mother's day 2022: Short poems to make your mom feel special

    Mother day Here how how you can spend the day with your mom RBA

    Mother’s Day 2022: Here's how you can spend the day with your mom

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    Mother Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more RBA

    Mother's Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more

    Recent Stories

    Big relief for Tajinder Singh Bagga court says no coercive action till May 10 gcw

    Big relief for Tajinder Singh Bagga, court says 'no coercive action till May 10'

    World Thalassemia Day 2022 Know history significance theme of the year and more gcw

    World Thalassemia Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme of the year and more

    Mother s Day 2022 Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs gcw

    Mother's Day 2022: Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs

    Mothers day 2022: Short poems to make your mom feel special - adt

    Mother's day 2022: Short poems to make your mom feel special

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs DC chennai-delhi Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Recent Videos

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon