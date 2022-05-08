Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Thalassemia Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme of the year and more

    First Published May 8, 2022, 9:43 AM IST

    This day is observed across the world to recognise the efforts of physicians, scientists, and medical personnel who work tirelessly to better the lives of those suffering from medical conditions and to bring new advances into the profession.

    Every year on May 8, the world celebrates World Thalassemia Day. The day is commemorated to honour the hardships of thalassemia sufferers and to raise awareness of the illness and its symptoms.

    This day is observed across the world to recognise the efforts of physicians, scientists, and medical personnel who work tirelessly to better the lives of those suffering from medical conditions and to bring new advances into the profession.

    History

    Since 1994, when the Thalassemia International Federation (TIF) established May 8 as International Thalassemia Day, the day has been observed. Panos Englezos, the president and founder of TIF, founded the day in loving remembrance of his son George Englezos and other thalassemia patients who fought the disease and faced the social stigma associated with it, setting an example for others.

    Also Read | Want to treat dry, chapped cuticles? Here are 7 home remedies you can try

    Significance

    Thalassemia is a hereditary blood condition that is passed down from parents to their offspring. It has an effect on the body's capacity to manufacture haemoglobin and red blood cells. People with the condition have less red blood cells and haemoglobin in their systems.

    Because thalassemia is likely to be passed down from generation to generation, global campaigns try to educate young people about the need of seeking medical counsel before having a child. The day also attempts to dispel myths and misconceptions about the condition.

    Also Read | For perfect, shiny nails, here are 5 simple tricks one needs to follow

    This year's theme is "Be Aware. Share. Care: Working as a worldwide community to increase thalassemia understanding."

    The topic of International Thalassemia Day (ITD) 2022 is a call to action. Its mission is to raise awareness about thalassemia and its global impact. The goal is to provide critical information and expertise to help people with this condition receive the best possible care.

    The concept motivates everyone to participate to the battle against thalassemia on an individual level. It also serves as a reminder that everyone has a responsibility to de-stigmatize and raise awareness about the medical condition.

    Also Read | Want to make your bathroom look luxurious? Here are 5 DIY tricks

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mother s Day 2022 Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs gcw

    Mother's Day 2022: Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs

    Mothers day 2022: Short poems to make your mom feel special - adt

    Mother's day 2022: Short poems to make your mom feel special

    Mother day Here how how you can spend the day with your mom RBA

    Mother’s Day 2022: Here's how you can spend the day with your mom

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    Mother Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more RBA

    Mother's Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more

    Recent Stories

    Mother s Day 2022 Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs gcw

    Mother's Day 2022: Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs

    Mothers day 2022: Short poems to make your mom feel special - adt

    Mother's day 2022: Short poems to make your mom feel special

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs DC chennai-delhi Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Mother Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your mom RBA

    Mother's Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your mom

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Recent Videos

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon