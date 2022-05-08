World Thalassemia Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme of the year and more

This day is observed across the world to recognise the efforts of physicians, scientists, and medical personnel who work tirelessly to better the lives of those suffering from medical conditions and to bring new advances into the profession.

Every year on May 8, the world celebrates World Thalassemia Day. The day is commemorated to honour the hardships of thalassemia sufferers and to raise awareness of the illness and its symptoms. This day is observed across the world to recognise the efforts of physicians, scientists, and medical personnel who work tirelessly to better the lives of those suffering from medical conditions and to bring new advances into the profession. History Since 1994, when the Thalassemia International Federation (TIF) established May 8 as International Thalassemia Day, the day has been observed. Panos Englezos, the president and founder of TIF, founded the day in loving remembrance of his son George Englezos and other thalassemia patients who fought the disease and faced the social stigma associated with it, setting an example for others.

Significance Thalassemia is a hereditary blood condition that is passed down from parents to their offspring. It has an effect on the body's capacity to manufacture haemoglobin and red blood cells. People with the condition have less red blood cells and haemoglobin in their systems. Because thalassemia is likely to be passed down from generation to generation, global campaigns try to educate young people about the need of seeking medical counsel before having a child. The day also attempts to dispel myths and misconceptions about the condition.