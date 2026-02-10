Nutritionists say that the fault is seldom with the pulses themselves. When and how they are eaten is what matters most.

When to eat pulses and why it matters Simrat Kathuria, a celebrity dietitian and wellness coach, says, "The timing and preparation of pulses matter more than the food itself." She says that the body's ability to digest and metabolise food is best during the day, especially from late morning to early afternoon.

"At lunch, it's best to eat pulses." Kathuria says that the body manages complex carbs and plant proteins far better than other types of food. This makes gas, bloating, and heaviness after meals go away. This is also why dal has historically been served at lunch instead of dinner in traditional Indian diets.