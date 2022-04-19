Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World liver day 2022: Food items one should add to their diet for happy liver

    First Published Apr 19, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

    Most of us are aware that the liver is in charge of filtering blood from the digestive system before it is sent to the rest of the body. This aids in the detoxification of toxins and the metabolization of medications. Here are some food items one should add for happy liver.

    The liver is partially composed of fat. If the fat level of this organ grows too high, the person may develop fatty liver, which, if left untreated, can progress to liver cirrhosis.

    The liver is partially composed of fat. If the fat level of this organ grows too high, the person may develop fatty liver, which, if left untreated, can progress to liver cirrhosis.

    Here are some food items one should add for happy liver: 

    Include a balanced food in your everyday routine to maintain your liver healthy. Whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, oats, and brown rice are all good for your liver. One can choose an alternate grains such as millet.  Broccoli has been shown to help protect against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Overall, this vegetable may be an important element of a balanced diet.

    Salads are healthy to consume at any time of year since they include a variety of nutrients such as protein and fibre. Eat seasonal salads to keep your liver healthy.

    Increase the proportion of protein-rich foods in your diet. Pulses, soybeans, curd, and eggs are all wonderful choices. Your liver will be healthier as a result of this. Yogurt is light and refreshing, and it keeps us fed from within. It contains probiotics, and according to various studies, it may help control lipid levels in the liver.

    When eating, avoid using too much salt or sugar. Also, avoid eating too much fast food or fried food. All of this is harmful to your liver.

    Lemon is high in vitamin C, which aids in the removal of toxins, reduces dehydration, and keeps us cool during the hot summer days. It also aids in the cleansing of the liver and the improvement of its health and performance.

    Green tea is self-explanatory. It is high in antioxidants, and according to a research published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology, it may help lower body fat percentage and blood fat.

