World Down Syndrome Day 2022: Ad campaign promotes right to independent love life

An adorable and equally hilarious TV campaign highlights the need of giving space to a couple with Down Syndrome.

Image: Still from the video

Ahead of World Down Syndrome Day 2022, on Monday, March 21, CoorDown launched a global awareness campaign on Down Syndrom, called ‘Just the Two of Us’. The idea behind the minute-long ad campaign is how a Down Syndrome couple should be given independence to experience romantic and sexual relationships. The campaign was launched on March 15, more than a week before World Down Syndrome Day.

The short film for the campaign has been created by Small, a New York-based creative agency. The video features a series of cringe-worthy and comically absurd scenes that depict how a family reacts when it is about a romantic relationship. It further shows that this may also become a cumbersome presence for people with Down Syndrome.

The relatable video will certainly make you laugh at how the family members react to a couple’s relationship, and at the same time would want you to yell at them to leave the two alone and with some privacy. To watch the video, click here.

The undertone of the video is to make people understand, through this campaign, that every individual, including those with intellectual disabilities, have the right to fall in love and discover explore their sexual relationship However, sex is still considered taboo for them.

