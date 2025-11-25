Scientists say Mr Bean wasn’t far off — you actually can cook a turkey in the microwave. Experts explain how to do it safely, what size bird works best and why internal temperature matters more than the cooking method.

Mr Bean stuffing a giant turkey into a microwave may have been played for laughs, but scientists say the idea isn’t entirely ridiculous. With Thanksgiving rush and kitchen chaos, experts reveal that microwaving your turkey is not only possible — it’s perfectly safe when done correctly.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dr Primrose Freestone, microbiologist at the University of Leicester, explains that a microwave can cook a turkey “either whole or in parts,” as long as it reaches the correct internal temperature. And no, it will not explode like in the TV show.

Yes, It’s Safe — If You Follow the Rules

Safety hinges on one thing: heat penetrating all the way to the centre. A turkey must reach 75°C (165°F) in the thickest part of the breast or thigh to kill harmful bacteria. Because large birds cook unevenly in microwaves, experts advise keeping the turkey under 6.4 kg (14 lbs) and avoiding stuffing, which can trap bacteria in the cavity.

The USDA confirms that birds up to 12–14 lbs can be safely microwaved — as long as there’s a couple of inches of space around them.

How to Microwave a Turkey the Right Way

To get a juicy, evenly cooked bird:

Choose a turkey no larger than 6.4 kg (14 lbs)

Season generously, but don’t stuff it

Place it in a microwave-safe steam bag on a ceramic or plastic tray

Microwave at 50% power for about 22 minutes per kg (10 minutes per pound)

Rotate the bird every 15 minutes if your microwave doesn’t turn

Check both thigh and breast with a thermometer

Rest for 20 minutes before carving

Cooking in a steam bag keeps the juices circulating, ensuring tenderness and flavour.

Is Microwave Radiation Dangerous?

Despite myths, microwaves don’t make food radioactive or unsafe. They simply heat water molecules inside the meat, cooking it from the inside out. The only real danger is uneven cooking — which is why temperature checks are critical.

Experts also remind cooks never to use metal trays or leave-in thermometers, as metal sparks dangerously in microwaves.

While some scientists still prefer roasting smaller turkey joints in the microwave instead of a whole bird, the verdict is clear: Mr Bean wasn’t entirely wrong — microwaving a turkey really works.