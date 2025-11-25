Image Credit : Getty

To combat dryness, reduce pimples, and brighten your skin, try cinnamon. Mix 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder, ½ teaspoon fenugreek powder, a little lemon juice, and a few drops of honey into a paste. Apply on pimples on your face and neck for a natural glow.

For winter dryness, mix 1 tablespoon glycerin with 100ml rose water. Apply to the skin to keep it moisturized, soft, and hydrated even in the harsh cold.