International Day of Happiness 2022: Are you happy? Here are 5 ways to have live happier

Happiness is a state of mind. One of the essential advantages of happiness is that happy individuals live longer and have fewer health problems such as high blood pressure and heart problems.

The International Day of Happiness takes place each year on March 20. We all know happiness is a state of mind. However, the definition may be complex, and preconceptions about the word might lead to misunderstanding. Many people are unaware that learning to be joyful can be consciously done. When some individuals hear the term "happy," they presume it refers to a feeling such as pleasure or joy. According to them, it is what individuals feel in the here and now.



This is why some people say, "Seek pleasure, not happiness." Happiness is fleeting and temporary, but joy lasts forever." However, this is not how everyone interprets happiness in the short run. Some describe it as long-term happiness.

The International Day of Happiness takes place each year on March 20. We all know happiness is a state of mind. However, the definition may be complex, and preconceptions about the word might lead to misunderstanding. Many people are unaware that learning to be joyful can be consciously done. When some individuals hear the term "happy," they presume it refers to a feeling such as pleasure or joy. According to them, it is what individuals feel in the here and now.

This is why some people say, "Seek pleasure, not happiness." Happiness is fleeting and temporary, but joy lasts forever." However, this is not how everyone interprets happiness in the short run. Some describe it as long-term happiness.



Concentrate on the positive:

You have a lot of positive things going on in your life right now: you're alive, provided, and well, you have family and friends, and you have the opportunity to do meaningful work every day. Perhaps not all things apply to you right now, but some do, which suggests there is positive in your life that you can concentrate on.



Happiness is a matter of perspective, and if you hunt for reasons to be happy, you'll probably find them. Happy individuals emphasise positive ideas.

Stop comparing

No matter how you define joy, the comparison will rob you of it. Whether we compare our finances, body type, vacations, talents, house size, or shoe size, there are no winners in the game of comparison. Also Read: 3 things you shouldn’t do after breaking up with your partner

Exercise thankfulness and generosity:

Every time happiness is investigated in positive psychology, a few motifs emerge. Gratitude and charity are two of the reoccurring themes.

Maintain your presence in your interactions and relationships:

Robert J. Waldinger is a Harvard Medical School Professor who is most known for heading the world's longest-running longitudinal research, which tracked the health and mental well-being of 724 American men over 76 years. One thing he has learnt, and this has been proven by other research, is that connections are the key to happiness. According to the study, close relationships, more than money, keep individuals happy throughout their lives. We do not have complete control over our relationships, but we can all do our part to be wonderful friends. And healthy communities are attracted by wonderful pals.